headset

Offline



Posts: 2 001





Posts: 2 001 THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!! « on: Today at 10:36:26 AM »



WHAT A WASTE OF LIFE AND YEARS FOR THAT TO HAPPEN!!



WHO KNOWS WHAT THE ANSWER IS TO THIS ONE.....LEAVE IT BE OR JUST CARPET BOMB THE PLACE...



YOU CANT LET THEM MAD BASTARDS TAKE CONTROL AGAIN...OR CAN OR WILL WE!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15873878/taliban-jalalabad-afghanistan-kabul-uk-troops/ THEY'VE GOT IT......WHAT A WASTE OF LIFE AND YEARS FOR THAT TO HAPPEN!!WHO KNOWS WHAT THE ANSWER IS TO THIS ONE.....LEAVE IT BE OR JUST CARPET BOMB THE PLACE...YOU CANT LET THEM MAD BASTARDS TAKE CONTROL AGAIN...OR CAN OR WILL WE! Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 064





Posts: 5 064 Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:33:00 PM » An absolute master stroke by Creepy Joe Biden. I see Fat Boris is recalling parliament. Taliban shaking in their curly sandals. Ha ha bloody ha. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 488







Posts: 4 488 Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:11:22 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 12:33:00 PM

An absolute master stroke by Creepy Joe Biden. I see Fat Boris is recalling parliament. Taliban shaking in their curly sandals. Ha ha bloody ha.

Who was it who decided to pull the troops and agreed the terms for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan? You must know it was Trump. Who was it who decided to pull the troops and agreed the terms for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan? You must know it was Trump. Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 064





Posts: 5 064 Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:20:49 PM » Actually it was Obama and Trump went along with it. However it was supposed to be a phased withdrawal not total and sudden as announced by Creepy Joe. Anyway as Harry S Truman said  the buck stops with me,and the me in this case is Creepy Joe. He will have to own the whole shambolic mess. « Last Edit: Today at 05:27:02 PM by Bill Buxton » Logged