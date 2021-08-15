Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 15, 2021
Author Topic: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!  (Read 193 times)
« on: Today at 10:36:26 AM »
THEY'VE GOT IT......

WHAT A WASTE OF LIFE AND YEARS FOR THAT TO HAPPEN!!

WHO KNOWS WHAT THE ANSWER IS TO THIS ONE.....LEAVE IT BE OR JUST CARPET BOMB THE PLACE...

YOU CANT LET THEM MAD BASTARDS TAKE CONTROL AGAIN...OR CAN OR WILL WE!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15873878/taliban-jalalabad-afghanistan-kabul-uk-troops/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:33:00 PM »
An absolute master stroke by Creepy Joe Biden. I see Fat Boris is recalling parliament. Taliban shaking in their curly sandals. Ha ha bloody ha. 
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:11:22 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 12:33:00 PM
An absolute master stroke by Creepy Joe Biden. I see Fat Boris is recalling parliament. Taliban shaking in their curly sandals. Ha ha bloody ha. 

Who was it who decided to pull the troops and agreed the terms for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan? You must know it was Trump.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:20:49 PM »
Actually it was Obama and Trump went along with it. However it was supposed to be a phased withdrawal not total and sudden as announced by Creepy Joe. Anyway as Harry S Truman said  the buck stops with me,and the me in this case is Creepy Joe. He will have to own the whole shambolic mess.
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 05:11:22 PM

Who was it who decided to pull the troops and agreed the terms for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan? You must know it was Trump.
 souey souey souey

 Just kidding yourself with this blame the Donald stuff . Every one knows it's because of creepy below .
Got Peppa Pig on now Doom  :alastair:
