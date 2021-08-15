headset

Posts: 2 001 THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!! « on: Today at 10:36:26 AM »



WHAT A WASTE OF LIFE AND YEARS FOR THAT TO HAPPEN!!



WHO KNOWS WHAT THE ANSWER IS TO THIS ONE.....LEAVE IT BE OR JUST CARPET BOMB THE PLACE...



YOU CANT LET THEM MAD BASTARDS TAKE CONTROL AGAIN...OR CAN OR WILL WE!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15873878/taliban-jalalabad-afghanistan-kabul-uk-troops/