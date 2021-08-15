Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 15, 2021, 01:17:06 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!! (Read 56 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 001
THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
«
on:
Today
at 10:36:26 AM »
THEY'VE GOT IT......
WHAT A WASTE OF LIFE AND YEARS FOR THAT TO HAPPEN!!
WHO KNOWS WHAT THE ANSWER IS TO THIS ONE.....LEAVE IT BE OR JUST CARPET BOMB THE PLACE...
YOU CANT LET THEM MAD BASTARDS TAKE CONTROL AGAIN...OR CAN OR WILL WE!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15873878/taliban-jalalabad-afghanistan-kabul-uk-troops/
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 063
Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:33:00 PM »
An absolute master stroke by Creepy Joe Biden. I see Fat Boris is recalling parliament. Taliban shaking in their curly sandals. Ha ha bloody ha.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...