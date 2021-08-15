Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
THEY'VE GOT IT......

WHAT A WASTE OF LIFE AND YEARS FOR THAT TO HAPPEN!!

WHO KNOWS WHAT THE ANSWER IS TO THIS ONE.....LEAVE IT BE OR JUST CARPET BOMB THE PLACE...

YOU CANT LET THEM MAD BASTARDS TAKE CONTROL AGAIN...OR CAN OR WILL WE!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15873878/taliban-jalalabad-afghanistan-kabul-uk-troops/
An absolute master stroke by Creepy Joe Biden. I see Fat Boris is recalling parliament. Taliban shaking in their curly sandals. Ha ha bloody ha. 
