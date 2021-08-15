Welcome,
August 18, 2021, 11:02:37 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!!
Author
Topic: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!! (Read 551 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 174
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!!
«
on:
August 15, 2021, 09:34:11 AM
ONE WILL BE SHORTISH ODDS AND THE OTHER I HOPE WILL BE A SOLID EACH WAY.
WE'RE TALKING WED THURS FRI TIME.
I'LL KEEP YER UPDATED !!!
«
Last Edit: August 16, 2021, 10:57:57 AM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 059
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
August 15, 2021, 10:11:29 AM
KEEP US IN THE LOOP TM.....
you're horses on fire at the moment pal.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 174
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
August 15, 2021, 10:39:08 AM
T_M'S ON FIRE !!! 🔥
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 059
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
August 15, 2021, 10:41:00 AM
THE BOOKIES ARE TERRIFIED!!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 174
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
August 15, 2021, 11:07:35 AM
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 174
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
August 15, 2021, 12:26:12 PM
THE SELECTIONS WILL BE GIVEN BY PERSONAL MESSAGE SO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED LET ME KNOW !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 519
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
August 15, 2021, 12:33:10 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on August 15, 2021, 12:26:12 PM
THE SELECTIONS WILL BE GIVEN BY PERSONAL MESSAGE SO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED LET ME KNOW !!!
Good idea Tm
Dont let the red raw bullies be making money off yer
Count me in
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 174
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
August 15, 2021, 12:44:48 PM
YOUR PM IS IN THE BOOK MATTY. JUST BEEN WATCHING A REPLAY OF ONE OF THE SELECTIONS AND IT WAS UNPLACED BUT UNLUCKY !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 059
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
August 16, 2021, 06:04:02 AM
COUNT ME IN CHAMP!
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 126
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
August 16, 2021, 08:08:41 AM
Yes please TM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 174
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
August 16, 2021, 10:43:24 AM
I'LL RUSH THEM THROUGH TO YOU !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 059
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
August 16, 2021, 11:20:09 AM
Logged
Teesside Tammy
Offline
Posts: 871
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
August 16, 2021, 12:27:47 PM
Very interested
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 174
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
August 16, 2021, 12:40:42 PM
HOPING THAT THEY RUN WITH CREDIT !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 059
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
August 16, 2021, 02:44:30 PM
WITH YOUR RECENT WINS YOU'VE ACTUALLY SET YOURSELF A VERY HIGH BAR.....
YOU'LL NEED TO BE KNEE-DEEP IN THER FORM GUIDE TO KEEP THAT WINNING RUN GOING!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 174
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!!
«
Reply #15 on:
August 16, 2021, 04:02:34 PM
WELL, I SUPPOSE EVERY BUSINESSMAN HAS TO SHOW A LOSS ON HIS BOOKS FROM TIME TO TIME !!!
«
Last Edit: August 16, 2021, 04:06:24 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 059
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!!
«
Reply #16 on:
August 16, 2021, 04:35:17 PM
its all about the comeback after a defeat/loss....look at the run you are on now!
just say it as the footy players say it.... we dust ourselves down and go again after a loss..
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 673
Superstar
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!!
«
Reply #17 on:
August 16, 2021, 05:39:46 PM
Got your eye on a couple ?
I fucking bet you have ye queer cunt
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 174
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!!
«
Reply #18 on:
August 16, 2021, 05:40:57 PM
WIFE NOT TALKING TO YER AGAIN ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 673
Superstar
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!!
«
Reply #19 on:
August 16, 2021, 05:44:05 PM
Yeah me and the wife are fine , hows the pretending to be a schoolboy on the net going ?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 174
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!!
«
Reply #20 on:
August 16, 2021, 05:50:18 PM
OH DEAR THOSE ARE SERIOUS ACCUSATIONS YOU REALLY ARE STOOPING LOW AND MUST HAVE PROBLEMS. BUT I AM KEEPING A FILE OF THE COMMENTS AND MAY REPORT IT. ONLINE ABUSE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 519
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!!
«
Reply #21 on:
August 16, 2021, 06:51:23 PM
Quote from: Minge on August 16, 2021, 05:44:05 PM
Yeah me and the wife are fine , hows the pretending to be a schoolboy on the net going ?
Whats this paedo shite all about Mingey??
Save that shite for your other board
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 174
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!!
«
Reply #22 on:
August 16, 2021, 06:56:12 PM
I'M AFRAID HE'S LOST ALL CREDIBILITY WITH THIS. PERHAPS HE'D BEEN OUT ON THE DRINK OR SOMETHING ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 724
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!!
«
Reply #23 on:
August 16, 2021, 07:06:55 PM
I'll have a dabble T_M
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 174
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!!
«
Reply #24 on:
August 16, 2021, 07:07:51 PM
RIGHT YOU ARE TOM LAD !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 059
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!!
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 06:17:18 AM »
INTEREST IS BUILDING UP FOR YOU TM......
AND WITH THAT COMES ADDED PRESSURE...
WHO U GET OFF TO A GOOD START PAL!
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 724
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!!
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 08:54:28 PM »
Off to a good start T_M.
Logged
Login with username, password and session length
