August 16, 2021
Topic: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE THIS WEEK !!!  (Read 378 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Yesterday at 09:34:11 AM
ONE WILL BE SHORTISH ODDS AND THE OTHER I HOPE WILL BE A SOLID EACH WAY.

WE'RE TALKING WED THURS FRI TIME.

I'LL KEEP YER UPDATED !!!   jc
Last Edit: Today at 10:57:57 AM by Tortured_Mind
headset
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:11:29 AM
KEEP US IN THE LOOP TM.....:like:

you're horses on fire at the moment pal.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:39:08 AM
T_M'S ON FIRE !!!  🔥   
Logged
headset
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:41:00 AM
THE BOOKIES ARE TERRIFIED!!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:07:35 AM
 charles
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:26:12 PM
THE SELECTIONS WILL BE GIVEN BY PERSONAL MESSAGE SO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED LET ME KNOW !!!
Logged
El Capitan
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:33:10 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 12:26:12 PM
THE SELECTIONS WILL BE GIVEN BY PERSONAL MESSAGE SO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED LET ME KNOW !!!



Good idea Tm



Dont let the red raw bullies be making money off yer 





Count me in 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:44:48 PM
YOUR PM IS IN THE BOOK MATTY. JUST BEEN WATCHING A REPLAY OF ONE OF THE SELECTIONS AND IT  WAS UNPLACED BUT UNLUCKY !!!
Logged
headset
Reply #8 on: Today at 06:04:02 AM
COUNT ME IN CHAMP! :like:
Logged
Bernie
Reply #9 on: Today at 08:08:41 AM
Yes please TM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #10 on: Today at 10:43:24 AM
I'LL RUSH THEM THROUGH TO YOU !!!
Logged
headset
Reply #11 on: Today at 11:20:09 AM
:like:
Logged
Teesside Tammy
Reply #12 on: Today at 12:27:47 PM
Very interested
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #13 on: Today at 12:40:42 PM
HOPING THAT THEY RUN WITH CREDIT !!!   
Logged
headset
Reply #14 on: Today at 02:44:30 PM
WITH YOUR RECENT WINS YOU'VE ACTUALLY SET YOURSELF A VERY HIGH BAR.....

YOU'LL NEED TO BE KNEE-DEEP IN THER FORM GUIDE TO KEEP THAT WINNING RUN GOING!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #15 on: Today at 04:02:34 PM
WELL, I SUPPOSE EVERY BUSINESSMAN HAS TO SHOW A LOSS ON HIS BOOKS FROM TIME TO TIME !!!
Last Edit: Today at 04:06:24 PM by Tortured_Mind
headset
Reply #16 on: Today at 04:35:17 PM
monkey

its all about the comeback after a defeat/loss....look at the run you are on now!

just say it as the footy players say it.... we dust ourselves down and go again after a loss..:like:
Logged
Minge
Reply #17 on: Today at 05:39:46 PM
Got your eye on a couple ?

I fucking bet you have ye queer cunt
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #18 on: Today at 05:40:57 PM
WIFE NOT TALKING TO YER AGAIN ???        :wanker:
Logged
Minge
Reply #19 on: Today at 05:44:05 PM
Yeah me and the wife are fine , hows the pretending to be a schoolboy on the net going ?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #20 on: Today at 05:50:18 PM
OH DEAR THOSE ARE SERIOUS ACCUSATIONS YOU REALLY ARE STOOPING LOW AND MUST HAVE PROBLEMS. BUT I AM KEEPING A FILE OF THE COMMENTS AND MAY REPORT IT. ONLINE ABUSE !!!
Logged
El Capitan
Reply #21 on: Today at 06:51:23 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 05:44:05 PM
Yeah me and the wife are fine , hows the pretending to be a schoolboy on the net going ?



Whats this paedo shite all about Mingey??



Save that shite for your other board  :redcard:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #22 on: Today at 06:56:12 PM
I'M AFRAID HE'S LOST ALL CREDIBILITY WITH THIS. PERHAPS HE'D BEEN OUT ON THE DRINK OR SOMETHING ???   
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Reply #23 on: Today at 07:06:55 PM
I'll have a dabble T_M


:like:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #24 on: Today at 07:07:51 PM
RIGHT YOU ARE TOM LAD !!!   jc
Logged
