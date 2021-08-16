Welcome,
August 16, 2021, 08:33:13 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
Author
Topic: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!! (Read 198 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 150
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:34:11 AM »
ONE WILL BE SHORTISH ODDS AND THE OTHER I HOPE WILL BE A SOLID EACH WAY.
WE'RE TALKING WED THURS FRI TIME.
I'LL KEEP YER UPDATED !!!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 013
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:11:29 AM »
KEEP US IN THE LOOP TM.....
you're horses on fire at the moment pal.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 150
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:39:08 AM »
T_M'S ON FIRE !!! 🔥
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 013
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:41:00 AM »
THE BOOKIES ARE TERRIFIED!!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 150
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:07:35 AM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 150
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 12:26:12 PM »
THE SELECTIONS WILL BE GIVEN BY PERSONAL MESSAGE SO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED LET ME KNOW !!!
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 505
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 12:33:10 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 12:26:12 PM
THE SELECTIONS WILL BE GIVEN BY PERSONAL MESSAGE SO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED LET ME KNOW !!!
Good idea Tm
Dont let the red raw bullies be making money off yer
Count me in
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 150
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 12:44:48 PM »
YOUR PM IS IN THE BOOK MATTY. JUST BEEN WATCHING A REPLAY OF ONE OF THE SELECTIONS AND IT WAS UNPLACED BUT UNLUCKY !!!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 013
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:04:02 AM »
COUNT ME IN CHAMP!
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 7 122
Re: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:08:41 AM »
Yes please TM
Logged
