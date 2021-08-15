Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 15, 2021, 01:16:47 PM
Author Topic: GOT ME EYE ON A COUPLE NEXT WEEK !!!  (Read 95 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 146


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 09:34:11 AM »
ONE WILL BE SHORTISH ODDS AND THE OTHER I HOPE WILL BE A SOLID EACH WAY.

WE'RE TALKING WED THURS FRI TIME.

I'LL KEEP YER UPDATED !!!   jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 2 001


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:11:29 AM »
KEEP US IN THE LOOP TM.....:like:

you're horses on fire at the moment pal.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 146


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:39:08 AM »
T_M'S ON FIRE !!!  🔥   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 2 001


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:41:00 AM »
THE BOOKIES ARE TERRIFIED!!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 146


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:07:35 AM »
 charles
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 146


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:26:12 PM »
THE SELECTIONS WILL BE GIVEN BY PERSONAL MESSAGE SO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED LET ME KNOW !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Posts: 45 505


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:33:10 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 12:26:12 PM
THE SELECTIONS WILL BE GIVEN BY PERSONAL MESSAGE SO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED LET ME KNOW !!!



Good idea Tm



Dont let the red raw bullies be making money off yer 





Count me in 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 146


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:44:48 PM »
YOUR PM IS IN THE BOOK MATTY. JUST BEEN WATCHING A REPLAY OF ONE OF THE SELECTIONS AND IT  WAS UNPLACED BUT UNLUCKY !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
