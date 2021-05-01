Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 144





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 144JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT ALEX GAMMON !!! « on: Yesterday at 06:21:45 PM » RIGHT DOWN THE PAN !!!



SHE WAS WEARING A SLINKY DENIM DRESS I ONLY WANT TO KNOW ABOUT THE FOOTBALL !!!



IT'S GETTING SERIOUS NOW. AND MIDDLE AGED WHITE MEN ARE BEING REFERRED TO AS GAMMONS.



WE'LL SEE WHERE THIS GOES AND HOW LONG PEOPLE CAN PUT UP WITH IT !!!



https://dailycannon.com/2021/05/alex-scott-football-focus/ A GOOD REASON NOT TO WATCH FOOTBALL FOCUS ALTHOUGH I'D STOPPED A WHILE BACK AS IT HAD GONEDOWN THE PAN !!!SHE WAS WEARING A SLINKY DENIM DRESSI ONLY WANT TO KNOW ABOUT THE FOOTBALL !!!IT'S GETTING SERIOUS NOW. AND MIDDLE AGED WHITE MEN ARE BEING REFERRED TO AS GAMMONS.WE'LL SEE WHERE THIS GOES AND HOW LONG PEOPLE CAN PUT UP WITH IT !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 144





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 144JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: ALEX GAMMON !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:26:04 PM » https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/20210814119579/alex-scott-wows-in-slinky-denim-dress-for-football-focus-debut/ Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 144





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 144JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: ALEX GAMMON !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:31:48 PM »



WHY DIDN'T SHE JUST WEAR A BOILER SUIT OR SUMMATT ??? !!! I MEAN IS SHE TRYING TO LEAD THE MALE VIEWERS ON ??? SHE'LL START COMPLAINING WHEN THE CHAUVANISTS GET GOING.WHY DIDN'T SHE JUST WEAR A BOILER SUIT OR SUMMATT ??? !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 916





Posts: 916 Re: ALEX GAMMON !!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:16:30 PM » Does any fucker actually watch it ? ........sky prob get 4 x as, many viewers at the same time , don't know any bugger who watches it !!!! Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 144





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 144JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: ALEX GAMMON !!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:23:58 PM » SO I'M NOT ALONE? USED TO NEVER MISS AT ONE TIME BUT THEN IT ENDED UP WITH THINGS LIKE HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW YER TEAM MATE ETC. LIKE FINAL SCORE WHEN IT HAS CROOKSY AND KEON ON BUT NO WOMEN KEEPING THEM IN CHECK !!!

Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 144





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 144JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: ALEX GAMMON !!! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:26:45 PM »



NOBBSY LOOKS A BIT HARD FACED IN THIS PIC TOO !!! NOBBSY LOOKS A BIT HARD FACED IN THIS PIC TOO !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 144





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 144JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: ALEX GAMMON !!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:41:17 AM »



And it didnt go unnoticed by many BBC viewers with one commenting on Twitter: Football is back!#YNWA @AlexScott is totally bossing #FootballFocus. Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats