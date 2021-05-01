Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 15, 2021, 11:16:54 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ALEX GAMMON !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: ALEX GAMMON !!! (Read 155 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 144
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
ALEX GAMMON !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:21:45 PM »
A GOOD REASON NOT TO WATCH FOOTBALL FOCUS ALTHOUGH I'D STOPPED A WHILE BACK AS IT HAD GONE
RIGHT
DOWN THE PAN !!!
SHE WAS WEARING A SLINKY DENIM DRESS
I ONLY WANT TO KNOW ABOUT THE FOOTBALL !!!
IT'S GETTING SERIOUS NOW. AND MIDDLE AGED WHITE MEN ARE BEING REFERRED TO AS GAMMONS.
WE'LL SEE WHERE THIS GOES AND HOW LONG PEOPLE CAN PUT UP WITH IT !!!
https://dailycannon.com/2021/05/alex-scott-football-focus/
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 144
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: ALEX GAMMON !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:26:04 PM »
https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/20210814119579/alex-scott-wows-in-slinky-denim-dress-for-football-focus-debut/
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 144
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: ALEX GAMMON !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:31:48 PM »
I MEAN IS SHE TRYING TO LEAD THE MALE VIEWERS ON ??? SHE'LL START COMPLAINING WHEN THE CHAUVANISTS GET GOING.
WHY DIDN'T SHE JUST WEAR A BOILER SUIT OR SUMMATT ??? !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 916
Re: ALEX GAMMON !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:16:30 PM »
Does any fucker actually watch it ? ........sky prob get 4 x as, many viewers at the same time , don't know any bugger who watches it !!!!
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 144
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: ALEX GAMMON !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:23:58 PM »
SO I'M NOT ALONE? USED TO NEVER MISS AT ONE TIME BUT THEN IT ENDED UP WITH THINGS LIKE HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW YER TEAM MATE ETC. LIKE FINAL SCORE WHEN IT HAS CROOKSY AND KEON ON BUT NO WOMEN KEEPING THEM IN CHECK !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 144
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: ALEX GAMMON !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:26:45 PM »
NOBBSY LOOKS A BIT HARD FACED IN THIS PIC TOO !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 144
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: ALEX GAMMON !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:41:17 AM »
And it didnt go unnoticed by many BBC viewers with one commenting on Twitter: Football is back!#YNWA @AlexScott is totally bossing #FootballFocus.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 001
Re: ALEX GAMMON !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:49:17 AM »
i take your point, thankfully i don't watch it.
i would fuck her and that's about it
lineker must be fearing the end at motd...
they will go colour next thats for sure
....its what sex or is it binary now
is the unanswered question
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...