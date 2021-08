Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

I SEE IT DOESN'T TAKE FUCKWIT LONG TO GET IN ON THE ACT!!!AKA THE GIFT VOUCHER!

are you always this quiet liddle?...or is it just when Bernie's about!!...

He keeps a low profile when Iím around lest he get humiliated again

are you always this quiet liddle?...or is it just when Bernie's about!!...