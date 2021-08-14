Welcome,
August 15, 2021, 12:02:19 AM
I SEE THE WAFER THINS WON TODAY !!!
Author
Topic: I SEE THE WAFER THINS WON TODAY !!! (Read 83 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 140
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
I SEE THE WAFER THINS WON TODAY !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:37:22 PM »
2-1 AGAINST BRISTOL CITY !!!
COME ON YOU WAFERS !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 1 992
Re: I SEE THE WAFER THINS WON TODAY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:54:03 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 05:37:22 PM
2-1 AGAINST BRISTOL CITY !!!
COME ON YOU WAFERS !!!
I SEE IT DOESN'T TAKE FUCKWIT LONG TO GET IN ON THE ACT!!!
AKA THE GIFT VOUCHER!
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 839
Bugger.
Re: I SEE THE WAFER THINS WON TODAY !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:12 PM »
THE 😁😄🙋🤩😅😀🐙🤣
BOTTLES 😛🤪😝😜😋🤪😛
OF 🤮😆😭😍😛🐙😋🤣
GINS!!🤬🧐😡🥺🤐🥺🤪😔🤭☺️
headset
Posts: 1 992
Re: I SEE THE WAFER THINS WON TODAY !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:00:40 AM »
are you always this quiet liddle?...or is it just when Bernie's about!!...
