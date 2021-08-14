Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 14, 2021, 05:11:30 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Match Thread?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Match Thread? (Read 15 times)
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 395
Crabamity
Match Thread?
«
on:
Today
at 04:46:31 PM »
Since none of you idle fuckers have done one.
If we hold on today well reverse a run of 6 home games against this lot without winning
Logged
MikeFrench
Online
Posts: 17
Re: Match Thread?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:05:40 PM »
3 points in the bag
Might get jabbed and go if they carry on like this
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...