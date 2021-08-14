Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 14, 2021
Matty / Headset
Today at 12:58:30 PM
MikeFrench:
Why u take the Afghanistan thread down . The bloke in the video was spot on . Here it is again have another watch .

"My Round Two with Jeremy Packman. Another reminder that I was the only politician warning that the loss of British lives in #Afghanistan was all for nothing. Tony Blair & others so feared Packman that they wouldn't even get in the interview ring with him."


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yJ6JLcWnyo
Today at 01:20:58 PM
El Capitan:
Not deleted anything 




Your mate Ken wants you to join Red Raw by the way  :nige:
Today at 01:26:57 PM
MikeFrench:
Fuck Red Roar it's an echo chamber of opposite proportions to fmttm


Sooner stay here like I said in me Steve post .


Biden was in such a hurry to scarper from Afghan he left the tali's billions of $$ of fighting equipment to use. Even top of the range choppers lol


have a look

https://t.co/IEh3EEKLNU?amp=1
 
Today at 01:42:00 PM
MikeFrench:
Just read it " Wish I could find crocky & bobupn down both would be welcome additions "


Funny that the last message on that score from Rick & Kenny was  " not welcome "   
Today at 04:21:40 PM
MF(c) DOOM:
Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 01:26:57 PM
Fuck Red Roar it's an echo chamber of opposite proportions to fmttm


Sooner stay here like I said in me Steve post .


Biden was in such a hurry to scarper from Afghan he left the tali's billions of $$ of fighting equipment to use. Even top of the range choppers lol


have a look

https://t.co/IEh3EEKLNU?amp=1
 







Was Donald Trumps irresponsible and cowardly decision to bail on Afghanistan and waste 20 years of effort. Biden should have reversed it if possible. He is now suffering because the afghan govt is capitulating which Trump and Biden should have known was going to happen.  Appalling conduct by the west generally and going to create another refugee crisis .
Today at 05:09:59 PM
MikeFrench:
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 04:21:40 PM
Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 01:26:57 PM

 

Was Donald Trumps irresponsible and cowardly decision to bail on Afghanistan and waste 20 years of effort. Biden should have reversed it if possible. He is now suffering because the afghan govt is capitulating which Trump and Biden should have known was going to happen.  Appalling conduct by the west generally and going to create another refugee crisis .






You wanna get your facts right 

Your man Barack Obama started that ball rolling

During a meeting with Karzai on 11 January 2013, Obama stated that he will determine the pace of U.S. combat troops drawdown and their withdrawal from Afghanistan by the end of 2014 after consultations with commanders on the ground.[148] He also said any U.S. mission in Afghanistan beyond 2014 would focus solely on counterterrorism operations and training Afghan security forces       




Trump in his time put a plan forward for the safest withdrawal possible but your other man creepy joe ripped that plan up and told em all to scarper as fast as they can 


Trump never started a single war . Period .
Today at 10:04:17 PM
headset:
it was me... im all for keeping refugees or migrants from illegal entry into the uk....

I cant or won't however support tommy r or nick g whatsoever....:like:
