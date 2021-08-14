MikeFrench

Online



Posts: 17





Posts: 17 Matty / Headset « on: Today at 12:58:30 PM »



"My Round Two with Jeremy Packman. Another reminder that I was the only politician warning that the loss of British lives in #Afghanistan was all for nothing. Tony Blair & others so feared Packman that they wouldn't even get in the interview ring with him."





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yJ6JLcWnyo



Why u take the Afghanistan thread down . The bloke in the video was spot on . Here it is again have another watch ."My Round Two with Jeremy Packman. Another reminder that I was the only politician warning that the loss of British lives in #Afghanistan was all for nothing. Tony Blair & others so feared Packman that they wouldn't even get in the interview ring with him." Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 497





Posts: 45 497 Re: Matty / Headset « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:20:58 PM »









Your mate Ken wants you to join Red Raw by the way Not deleted anythingYour mate Ken wants you to join Red Raw by the way Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

MikeFrench

Online



Posts: 17





Posts: 17 Re: Matty / Headset « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:26:57 PM »





Sooner stay here like I said in me Steve post .





Biden was in such a hurry to scarper from Afghan he left the tali's billions of $$ of fighting equipment to use. Even top of the range choppers lol





have a look



https://t.co/IEh3EEKLNU?amp=1













Fuck Red Roar it's an echo chamber of opposite proportions to fmttmSooner stay here like I said in me Steve post .Biden was in such a hurry to scarper from Afghan he left the tali's billions of $$ of fighting equipment to use. Even top of the range choppers lolhave a look Logged

MikeFrench

Online



Posts: 17





Posts: 17 Re: Matty / Headset « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:42:00 PM » Just read it " Wish I could find crocky & bobupn down both would be welcome additions "





Funny that the last message on that score from Rick & Kenny was " not welcome "



















Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 487







Posts: 4 487 Re: Matty / Headset « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:21:40 PM » Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 01:26:57 PM





Sooner stay here like I said in me Steve post .





Biden was in such a hurry to scarper from Afghan he left the tali's billions of $$ of fighting equipment to use. Even top of the range choppers lol





have a look



https://t.co/IEh3EEKLNU?amp=1















Fuck Red Roar it's an echo chamber of opposite proportions to fmttmSooner stay here like I said in me Steve post .Biden was in such a hurry to scarper from Afghan he left the tali's billions of $$ of fighting equipment to use. Even top of the range choppers lolhave a look

Was Donald Trumps irresponsible and cowardly decision to bail on Afghanistan and waste 20 years of effort. Biden should have reversed it if possible. He is now suffering because the afghan govt is capitulating which Trump and Biden should have known was going to happen. Appalling conduct by the west generally and going to create another refugee crisis . Was Donald Trumps irresponsible and cowardly decision to bail on Afghanistan and waste 20 years of effort. Biden should have reversed it if possible. He is now suffering because the afghan govt is capitulating which Trump and Biden should have known was going to happen. Appalling conduct by the west generally and going to create another refugee crisis . Logged