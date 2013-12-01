MikeFrench

Are you going to be getting jab number 3 when they call for you ? How have u been feeling since they pumped you full of that garbage that is of no use to any one ? People I know have never been the same always lethargic or aching . Have you clicked on it's all about controlling peoples lives ? Pricing people out of holidays or making it such a nightmare people don't even bother looking these days cos of all the shite they put in place to put people off .

Already got a holiday booked for Sept





No ill effects at all







I had my second jab a fortnight ago. Already got a holiday booked for Sept. No ill effects at all. 5g reception on my phone is still shit though

No ill effects at all for me , Not had any jab never had a sniffle worked right through the whole thing my blood cells are fine . I am waiting for winter to see how all u jabbers get on when the usual cold weather viruses start to come out . Last thing you lads need is Cytokine storm ..

Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 12:12:36 PM
Are you going to be getting jab number 3 when they call for you ? How have u been feeling since they pumped you full of that garbage that is of no use to any one ? People I know have never been the same always lethargic or aching . Have you clicked on it's all about controlling peoples lives ? Pricing people out of holidays or making it such a nightmare people don't even bother looking these days cos of all the shite they put in place to put people off .





Dunno.

Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 12:12:36 PM
Are you going to be getting jab number 3 when they call for you ? How have u been feeling since they pumped you full of that garbage that is of no use to any one ? People I know have never been the same always lethargic or aching . Have you clicked on it's all about controlling peoples lives ? Pricing people out of holidays or making it such a nightmare people don't even bother looking these days cos of all the shite they put in place to put people off .



Thick as fucking mince.