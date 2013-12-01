Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 14, 2021, 08:44:17 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Hey Robbso
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Hey Robbso (Read 136 times)
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 21
Hey Robbso
«
on:
Today
at 12:12:36 PM »
Are you going to be getting jab number 3 when they call for you ? How have u been feeling since they pumped you full of that garbage that is of no use to any one ? People I know have never been the same always lethargic or aching . Have you clicked on it's all about controlling peoples lives ? Pricing people out of holidays or making it such a nightmare people don't even bother looking these days cos of all the shite they put in place to put people off .
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 501
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:27:27 PM »
I had my second jab a fortnight ago
Already got a holiday booked for Sept
No ill effects at all
5g reception on my phone is still shit though
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 21
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:31:09 PM »
No ill effects at all for me , Not had any jab never had a sniffle worked right through the whole thing my blood cells are fine . I am waiting for winter to see how all u jabbers get on when the usual cold weather viruses start to come out . Last thing you lads need is Cytokine storm ..
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 176
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:41:06 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on
Today
at 12:12:36 PM
Are you going to be getting jab number 3 when they call for you ? How have u been feeling since they pumped you full of that garbage that is of no use to any one ? People I know have never been the same always lethargic or aching . Have you clicked on it's all about controlling peoples lives ? Pricing people out of holidays or making it such a nightmare people don't even bother looking these days cos of all the shite they put in place to put people off .
Dunno.
Logged
Billy Balfour
Online
Posts: 5 079
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:56:24 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on
Today
at 12:12:36 PM
Are you going to be getting jab number 3 when they call for you ? How have u been feeling since they pumped you full of that garbage that is of no use to any one ? People I know have never been the same always lethargic or aching . Have you clicked on it's all about controlling peoples lives ? Pricing people out of holidays or making it such a nightmare people don't even bother looking these days cos of all the shite they put in place to put people off .
Thick as fucking mince.
Logged
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 21
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:59:16 PM »
Logged
John Theone
Online
Posts: 442
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:20:00 PM »
Is Steve really that desperate that he has to let this nutjob back on?
Guess so...
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 501
Re: Hey Robbso
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:26:05 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 07:20:00 PM
Is Steve really that desperate that he has to let this nutjob back on?
Guess so...
Kenny was begging for crocky to join red raw
I guess he thought Notts Smog is too left wing
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...