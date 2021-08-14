Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Hey Robbso  (Read 43 times)
« on: Today at 12:12:36 PM »
Are you going to be getting jab number 3 when they call for you ?  How have u been feeling since they pumped you full of that garbage that is of no use to any one ? People I know have never been the same always lethargic or aching . Have you clicked on it's all about controlling peoples lives ? Pricing people out of holidays or making it such a nightmare people don't even bother looking these days cos of all the shite they put in place to put people off .
 
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:27:27 PM »
I had my second jab a fortnight ago 


Already got a holiday booked for Sept  :beer:


No ill effects at all  :like:



5g reception on my phone is still shit though  :unlike:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:31:09 PM »
No ill effects at all for me , Not had any jab never had a sniffle worked right through the whole thing my blood cells are fine . I am waiting for winter to see how all u jabbers get on when the usual cold weather viruses start to come out . Last thing you lads need is Cytokine storm ..
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:41:06 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 12:12:36 PM
Are you going to be getting jab number 3 when they call for you ?  How have u been feeling since they pumped you full of that garbage that is of no use to any one ? People I know have never been the same always lethargic or aching . Have you clicked on it's all about controlling peoples lives ? Pricing people out of holidays or making it such a nightmare people don't even bother looking these days cos of all the shite they put in place to put people off .
 

Dunno.
