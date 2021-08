Robbso

At last « on: Yesterday at 08:19:22 AM »

Letís hope for a full house and a good win. Big queues at the Ticket office yesterday, decent season ticket sales. Recipe for disaster Logged

headset

Re: At last « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:30:42 AM »



I can only see a desmond though with Crooks getting the first (2-2) fiver on it - 100/1 SHOULD BE A GOOD CROWD....I can only see a desmond though with Crooks getting the first (2-2) fiver on it - 100/1 Logged

Robbso

Re: At last « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:27:09 AM » Ikpeazu and crooks looked decent additions to be honest. Good strong hold up play by a centre forward and crooks covered some ground. The young kid on our left terrorised their right back. Good old fashioned wing play.

Conceded a shocking goal though. I enjoyed thatIkpeazu and crooks looked decent additions to be honest. Good strong hold up play by a centre forward and crooks covered some ground. The young kid on our left terrorised their right back. Good old fashioned wing play.Conceded a shocking goal though. Logged

headset

Re: At last « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:30:54 AM » YES I LIKE THE LOOK OF THE YOUNG LAD JONES.....



HE DIDN'T ALWAYS GET IT RIGHT BUT A CONSTANT THREAT WITH THE BALL!



HE LOOKS LIKE A GOOD PROSPECT!



A SLIM-LINED TRAORE WE CALLED HIM...



I'M WITH YOU ON THE GOAL CONCEDED SHOCKING SET-PLAY DEFENDING FROM US! Logged