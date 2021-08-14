Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Steve G  (Read 221 times)
« on: Today at 07:14:53 AM »
Thanks for opening up my account  :like:

Joined here again for a few reasons, Number one I can't stand 2 faced people even in virtual world they boil my piss . I left here a while back under a cloud so to speak and that was that, I then seen what happened with this new board by Nekder someone who used to pretend to talk to me on here when I used to post . He opened this  new place up and I was on his banned list before he took his first registration . 2 faced fucker that goes for Rick too . Me & the lefties  :matty: on here are never going to see eye to eye that's how it is and always was . But I had some great laughs mostly at their expense on here the crack was great and they usually put up a decent bit of retorting or full on meltdowns like Bob n his Dog used too. Point I am making this site had the banter and some cracking threads we all got a laugh most days. Been reading the RR board it's about as funny as sliding in dog shite on a Sunday morning playing a  back field for the welly . The posters know it that's why they spend their time checking back in here they remember the banter we all used to have . Its none existent on there sorry Ken but your site is dog shit  :unlike:
Lids, Thunder, Steely you know what I am on about it's not the same crack at all . Never will be either , At least the lefties on here get a chance to stick up for themselves if some one like me comes along over RR they get banned and its back to posting them daft laughing meme's the boards rammed with em. Ken spends all day ranting about Westy n bad dad  lost A blind man can see the posters a sick of the same shite Ken they want some decent crack , You banned me before I even got a chance & Rick the bloke who was as bad as me on here for anything I said . Bad enough having a two faced lefty but a so called 2 faced righty is even worse  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike: Piss boiling stuff that .

Ill post on here when I get the chance shove your shite red raw up your arse Ken there's zero crack at all on there  apart from Lids now n again & Thunder  :like:
 
Some good posters on raw and some right snakes at least with the snakes on here I know where I am  :like:


Cheers Steve  :like:
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:39:26 AM »
YES THERE SEEMS TO  BE A LOT OF DISGRUNTLED MEMBERS THERE.

THE GRASS ISN'T ALWAYS GREENER !!!

CHOOSE COB !!!   :mido:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:57:22 AM »
Why choose, have both .
Tow the line and there are no issues , its only fucking cranks like you that wouldnt be accepted.
Each of the 4 forums have their merits to be fair
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:00:03 AM »
:basil:

it does sound like Kenny is the elephant in the room over on raw!!...


i've heard its still the place to be if you like the taste of cock!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:02:47 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 09:57:22 AM
Why choose, have both .
Tow the line and there are no issues , its only fucking cranks like you that wouldnt be accepted.
Each of the 4 forums have their merits to be fair

piss takes to one side, you are correct!

i cant comment on the crank bit....

:like:
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:05:59 AM »
FOR THE RECORD I'M ON 3 BOARDS.... COB, FLY ME, AND RAW...

COB IS THE MORE RELAXED... THE OTHERS ARE ALL EDGY WITH A BULLY CULTURE READY TO POUNCE IF YOU DON'T TOW THE PARTY LINE....
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:13:04 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 09:57:22 AM
Why choose, have both .
Tow the line and there are no issues , its only fucking cranks like you that wouldnt be accepted.
Each of the 4 forums have their merits to be fair

OFF BACK TO RAW !!!

WE'RE TRYING TO CREATE A CONTENTED ATMOSPHERE ON HERE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:13:41 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 09:57:22 AM
Why choose, have both .
Tow the line and there are no issues , its only fucking cranks like you that wouldnt be accepted.
Each of the 4 forums have their merits to be fair









Cranks like me  

You're the cunt who used to post daily about your fairy tale step daughter in her undies .

The same crank who say's he's making a fortune at work who also spends all his time posting unfunny shite on ( four ) message boards  you pathetic weapons grade tit .


 :alf: :alf: :alf:

get back over too Raw go suck Kenny sack for a bit  :wanker:



Bookie time ..  Luke Morris will bag a few a Newmarket today  jc
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:25:03 AM »
SORRY TO JUMP IN , ANY CHANCE OF SOME PICTURES OF YOUR STEPDAUGHTER MINGE!

PROVIDING SHE IS OVER 18 I DONT MIND ADMITTING TO BEING A DIRTY CUNT....monkey
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:30:54 AM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 10:13:41 AM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 09:57:22 AM
Why choose, have both .
Tow the line and there are no issues , its only fucking cranks like you that wouldnt be accepted.
Each of the 4 forums have their merits to be fair









Cranks like me  

You're the cunt who used to post daily about your fairy tale step daughter in her undies .

The same crank who say's he's making a fortune at work who also spends all his time posting unfunny shite on ( four ) message boards  you pathetic weapons grade tit .


 :alf: :alf: :alf:

get back over too Raw go suck Kenny sack for a bit  :wanker:



Bookie time ..  Luke Morris will bag a few a Newmarket today  jc



I liked that, was quite funny , well done 👍🏻

And Jane is doing fine , Ive just bathed her again..she cant reach that one part of her back and asks me to do it . Thanks for asking about her 👍🏻

The crank bit was obviously aimed at the creepy stalking probable paedo , but your newyou will realise soon enough
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:31:09 AM »
Not this cunt again















 monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:55:52 AM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 10:13:41 AM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 09:57:22 AM
Why choose, have both .
Tow the line and there are no issues , its only fucking cranks like you that wouldnt be accepted.
Each of the 4 forums have their merits to be fair









Cranks like me  

You're the cunt who used to post daily about your fairy tale step daughter in her undies .

The same crank who say's he's making a fortune at work who also spends all his time posting unfunny shite on ( four ) message boards  you pathetic weapons grade tit .


 :alf: :alf: :alf:

get back over too Raw go suck Kenny sack for a bit  :wanker:



Bookie time ..  Luke Morris will bag a few a Newmarket today  jc

I KNEW  NOTHING ABOUT THIS FRENCHY LAD !!!   mick

YOU COULD BE A HANDY LAD TO HAVE AROUND FOR A BIT OF EYE OPENING GOSSIP !!!   :pope2:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:23:19 AM »
*NOT A TIP*

MY NAG £2 REVERSE FORECAST FOR TODAY.... TO ACCOMPANY MY FOOTIE BETS


N/MARKET 2.35

Mitrosonfire

Devil's Angel
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:28:46 AM »
WELL I HIGHLIGHTED MITROSONFIRE LAST WEEK. MUST HAVE A GOOD CHANCE IN THE RACE SPECIALLY FOR GREYS.

SEE THE SNAIL RUNS IN IT RATHER THAN THE ST WILFRED AT RIPON WHICH IT RAN IN LAST YEAR.

TALKING OF THE ST WILFRED A HORSE I'VE FOLLOWED INTRINSIC BOND RUNS IN IT.

FIRST SHOT AT A BIG HANDICAP AND ABOUT TIME TOO !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:31:44 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:31:09 AM
Not this cunt again



















 monkey





Your arch nemesis Mathew .

Just come back to liven the place up a bit now n again it's a ghost town of late . Sure some of the lads will pop back over in time . Minge came on shouting his trap then left tale between his legs the hypocrite . he was another worse than me for so called race stuff . he got away scott free he still does it these days must be some sort of grass of a great sack sucker . Anyway none of that for me ill just having some chit chat about every day stuff now n again .  
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:54:49 PM »
   :wanker: :lenin: :like:
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:58:44 PM »
Cant keep away from the place now can yer  :ponce:
