Steve G « on: Today at 07:14:53 AM »



Joined here again for a few reasons, Number one I can't stand 2 faced people even in virtual world they boil my piss . I left here a while back under a cloud so to speak and that was that, I then seen what happened with this new board by Nekder someone who used to pretend to talk to me on here when I used to post . He opened this new place up and I was on his banned list before he took his first registration . 2 faced fucker that goes for Rick too . Me & the lefties on here are never going to see eye to eye that's how it is and always was . But I had some great laughs mostly at their expense on here the crack was great and they usually put up a decent bit of retorting or full on meltdowns like Bob n his Dog used too. Point I am making this site had the banter and some cracking threads we all got a laugh most days. Been reading the RR board it's about as funny as sliding in dog shite on a Sunday morning playing a back field for the welly . The posters know it that's why they spend their time checking back in here they remember the banter we all used to have . Its none existent on there sorry Ken but your site is dog shit

Lids, Thunder, Steely you know what I am on about it's not the same crack at all . Never will be either , At least the lefties on here get a chance to stick up for themselves if some one like me comes along over RR they get banned and its back to posting them daft laughing meme's the boards rammed with em. Ken spends all day ranting about Westy n bad dad A blind man can see the posters a sick of the same shite Ken they want some decent crack , You banned me before I even got a chance & Rick the bloke who was as bad as me on here for anything I said . Bad enough having a two faced lefty but a so called 2 faced righty is even worse Piss boiling stuff that .



Ill post on here when I get the chance shove your shite red raw up your arse Ken there's zero crack at all on there apart from Lids now n again & Thunder



Some good posters on raw and some right snakes at least with the snakes on here I know where I am





Cheers Steve

