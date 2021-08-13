Welcome,
August 14, 2021, 11:22:23 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
COB NOSTALGIA !!!
Author
Topic: COB NOSTALGIA !!! (Read 292 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 129
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
COB NOSTALGIA !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:59:45 PM »
https://i.postimg.cc/nrQx4y2L/20210813-165833.jpg
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 496
Re: COB NOSTALGIA !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:17:10 PM »
MONSTEROFBEER
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 129
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: COB NOSTALGIA !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:40:25 PM »
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 496
Re: COB NOSTALGIA !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:51:24 PM »
Do you have the copyright for that image
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 129
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: COB NOSTALGIA !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:22:43 PM »
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 448
Not big and not clever
Re: COB NOSTALGIA !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:38:19 PM »
CoB scum
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 129
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: COB NOSTALGIA !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:18 PM »
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 129
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: COB NOSTALGIA !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:17:28 PM »
headset
Online
Posts: 1 980
Re: COB NOSTALGIA !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:38:13 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 10:17:28 PM
WELL, IT IS THE NEW SEASON AFTERALL....!
headset
Online
Posts: 1 980
Re: COB NOSTALGIA !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:40:14 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 04:59:45 PM
https://i.postimg.cc/nrQx4y2L/20210813-165833.jpg
I LIKE IT..... FLASHBACK.......
I BET YOU'VE GOT A BETTER BACK CATALOG.... THAN GOLBY HAS & REDKEN FOR THAT MATTER!!!
DONT BE GIVING THEM IT ALL AT ONCE....TEASE THEM...
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 4
Re: COB NOSTALGIA !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:37:47 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 04:59:45 PM
https://i.postimg.cc/nrQx4y2L/20210813-165833.jpg
Hello TM
Long time no see , I am on this list above it's good to be back
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 129
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: COB NOSTALGIA !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:36:27 AM »
WELCOME ABOARD FRENCHY LAD !!! ⛴
THIS BOARD IS GAINING NEW (AND OLD) MEMBERS FAST. IT'S REALLY FLOURISHING !!!
I'M SURE YOU'LL ENJOY IT !!!
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 496
Re: COB NOSTALGIA !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:34:29 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 10:17:28 PM
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
