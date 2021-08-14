Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 14, 2021, 10:21:29 PM
Author Topic: FMTTM
Snoozy
« on: Yesterday at 08:10:59 AM »
Is fly me down or have I been banned? :pd:
Priv
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:13:51 AM »
Flyme is working for me this morning
SimbaT

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:31:31 PM »
Ask Cooper, he will be checking it every 15 seconds
headset
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:27:15 PM »
its working ok for me.oleary
Snoozy
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:19:16 AM »
Just doesnt load up for me. Progress bar goes to about 20% then just stops
Gingerpig
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:37:22 PM »
Sounds like the infamous  naughty step for you ....did you mention , migrants , muslims , grooming , Brexit
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
MikeFrench

« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:56:22 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 02:37:22 PM
Sounds like the infamous  naughty step for you ....did you mention , migrants , muslims , grooming , Brexit




I Bet Bad bad gets a little stiffy on when he pushes his " fuck that account up button "   souey
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:20:16 PM »
bad dad and rob are a bit like Kenny .....trying to dig us imposters out and in doing so more than likely stepping on a few innocent toes....

ken knows he has until Christmas to dig me out before I make a cunt of him and raw by announcing myself on raw!...monkey

no body puts headset in a corner and I told him that before he banned me..:ponce:
