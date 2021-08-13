Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 13, 2021, 01:49:57 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Una Stubbs - Dead  (Read 12 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 329

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:03:54 AM »
One of the few remaining eye-witnesses to Cliff's excesses has gone to the great game of charades in the sky.

I'll never forget her mime of The Deer Hunter during an early episode of Give Us A Clue. Una did the mime for a film, first word "The", 3rd word - 2 syllables- first syllable sounds like.....

...then  pointed aggressively at Lionel Blair.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:22 AM by Ollyboro » Logged
I know where you live
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 