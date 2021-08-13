Welcome,
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Una Stubbs - Dead
One of the few remaining eye-witnesses to Cliff's excesses has gone to the great game of charades in the sky.
I'll never forget her mime of
The Deer Hunter
during an early episode of
Give Us A Clue
. Una did the mime for a film, first word "The", 3rd word - 2 syllables- first syllable sounds like.....
...then pointed aggressively at Lionel Blair.
I know where you live
