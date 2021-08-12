Welcome,
August 29, 2021, 02:18:36 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THE TIME GEORDIE PULLED BACK THE MAT TO REVEAL £££S !!!
Author
Topic: THE TIME GEORDIE PULLED BACK THE MAT TO REVEAL £££S !!! (Read 485 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 236
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
THE TIME GEORDIE PULLED BACK THE MAT TO REVEAL £££S !!!
«
on:
August 12, 2021, 09:28:07 PM
I REMEMBER THE TIME GEORDIE, NO LONGER WITH US, TOLD ME THIS TALE OF HOPE AND INSPIRATION.
GEORDIE LIVED ALONE AFTER A BREAK UP BUT LIKED A GOOD TIME. IN HIS 50S AND A BIT TASTY 🥊 !!!
HE TOOK LITTLE BILLY BILLY IN WHEN HE MET HIM IN THE PUB WITH ALL HIS WORLDLY POSSESIONS IN A BAG AFTER A BREAK UP.
THE THIRD MEMBER WAS KEV. ALL EASY GOING LADS WHO JUST LIKED TO ENJOY THEMSELVES, OUT MOST NIGHTS. NO STOPPY IN SUPERMARKET BOOZE FOR THEM !!!
THEY DIDN'T HAVE A LOT OF MONEY AND YOU MAY OR MAY NOT KNOW WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE IN THAT SITUATION.
THEY LOVED THE WOMEN, THE DRINK AND A BET. YOU WOULD QUITE OFTEN SEE THEM DOING A WHOLE DAY SESSION, DRINKING, PLAYING SNOOKER IN THE CLUB AND IN THE BETTIN SHOP.
WELL THE FUNDS DRIED UP AND THEIR LIFESTYLE WAS RESTRICTED.
THEY WOULD PUT DAILY BETS ON OCCASSIONALLY WINNING A BIT OF BEER MONEY.
ANY ROAD THIS TIME THEY'D PICKED OUT A BET AND GEORDIE PUT IT ON.
''HOW DID THE BET DO?' ASKED LITTLE BILLY BILLY ? (ALSO DEAD NOWADAYS).
'NO LUCK' SAID GEORDIE. LITTLE BILLY BILLY AND KEV WERE SET FOR ANOTHER NIGHT IN WATCHING THE BOX.
BUT THEN GEORDIE, WITH A GLINT IN HIS EYE, PEELED BACK THE RUG TO REVEAL NOTES, AND LOTS OF THEM, 100S.
THEY'D WON A FEW GRAND WITH THE BET !!!
NEEDLESS TO SAY THEY LIVED IT UP FOR WEEKS AND WENT ON A HOLIDAY ABROAD.
I STILL OFTEN THINK ABOUT THIS GREAT STORY WHEN I'M LAID IN BED ON A NIGHT WITH NOTHING TO DO !!!
I'LL CATCH YER LATER !!@
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 490
Re: THE TIME GEORDIE PULLED BACK THE MAT TO REVEAL £££S !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
August 12, 2021, 10:16:42 PM
Madder than a box of frogs.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 203
Re: THE TIME GEORDIE PULLED BACK THE MAT TO REVEAL £££S !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
August 13, 2021, 02:42:46 PM
BARMY, BUT QUALITY, TM.
A FINE PIECE OF WRITING!
TAKE A BOW FELLA....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 236
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: THE TIME GEORDIE PULLED BACK THE MAT TO REVEAL £££S !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
August 13, 2021, 03:30:40 PM
YOU'VE REDUCED ME TO TEARS !!!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 203
Re: THE TIME GEORDIE PULLED BACK THE MAT TO REVEAL £££S !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
August 14, 2021, 03:43:21 AM
YOU'RE WELCOME...
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 236
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: THE TIME GEORDIE PULLED BACK THE MAT TO REVEAL £££S !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 03:43:30 PM
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 203
Re: THE TIME GEORDIE PULLED BACK THE MAT TO REVEAL £££S !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 07:53:19 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 03:43:30 PM
BUT CAN HE PULL A WAD OUT THAT WOULD CHOKE A DONKEY!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 236
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: THE TIME GEORDIE PULLED BACK THE MAT TO REVEAL £££S !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
Today at 02:04:46 PM
💷
Logged
