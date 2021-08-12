Tortured_Mind

THE TIME GEORDIE PULLED BACK THE MAT TO REVEAL £££S !!! « on: August 12, 2021, 09:28:07 PM » I REMEMBER THE TIME GEORDIE, NO LONGER WITH US, TOLD ME THIS TALE OF HOPE AND INSPIRATION.



GEORDIE LIVED ALONE AFTER A BREAK UP BUT LIKED A GOOD TIME. IN HIS 50S AND A BIT TASTY 🥊 !!!



HE TOOK LITTLE BILLY BILLY IN WHEN HE MET HIM IN THE PUB WITH ALL HIS WORLDLY POSSESIONS IN A BAG AFTER A BREAK UP.



THE THIRD MEMBER WAS KEV. ALL EASY GOING LADS WHO JUST LIKED TO ENJOY THEMSELVES, OUT MOST NIGHTS. NO STOPPY IN SUPERMARKET BOOZE FOR THEM !!!



THEY DIDN'T HAVE A LOT OF MONEY AND YOU MAY OR MAY NOT KNOW WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE IN THAT SITUATION.



THEY LOVED THE WOMEN, THE DRINK AND A BET. YOU WOULD QUITE OFTEN SEE THEM DOING A WHOLE DAY SESSION, DRINKING, PLAYING SNOOKER IN THE CLUB AND IN THE BETTIN SHOP.



WELL THE FUNDS DRIED UP AND THEIR LIFESTYLE WAS RESTRICTED.



THEY WOULD PUT DAILY BETS ON OCCASSIONALLY WINNING A BIT OF BEER MONEY.



ANY ROAD THIS TIME THEY'D PICKED OUT A BET AND GEORDIE PUT IT ON.



''HOW DID THE BET DO?' ASKED LITTLE BILLY BILLY ? (ALSO DEAD NOWADAYS).



'NO LUCK' SAID GEORDIE. LITTLE BILLY BILLY AND KEV WERE SET FOR ANOTHER NIGHT IN WATCHING THE BOX.



BUT THEN GEORDIE, WITH A GLINT IN HIS EYE, PEELED BACK THE RUG TO REVEAL NOTES, AND LOTS OF THEM, 100S.



THEY'D WON A FEW GRAND WITH THE BET !!!



NEEDLESS TO SAY THEY LIVED IT UP FOR WEEKS AND WENT ON A HOLIDAY ABROAD.



I STILL OFTEN THINK ABOUT THIS GREAT STORY WHEN I'M LAID IN BED ON A NIGHT WITH NOTHING TO DO !!!



I'LL CATCH YER LATER !!@