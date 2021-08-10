Welcome,
August 12, 2021, 08:16:48 PM
Author
Topic: WHERE AM I SON? . . . AM I IN THE BETTIN SHOP ??? (Read 61 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 112
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
WHERE AM I SON? . . . AM I IN THE BETTIN SHOP ???
«
on:
Today
at 05:20:34 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 112
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHERE AM I SON? . . . AM I IN THE BETTIN SHOP ???
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:21:44 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 964
Re: WHERE AM I SON? . . . AM I IN THE BETTIN SHOP ???
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:17:50 PM »
IF THE TRUTH BE KNOWN.... I'M NOT AT ALL SURE ABOUT YOUR LOCATION....
I DO LIKE THE BIRD.....YOU SHOULD MAKE IT INTO YOUR SIGNATURE.....
LIKE A FINGERPRINT....ITS NOT A TM POST WITH THE BIRD ON SHOW....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 112
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHERE AM I SON? . . . AM I IN THE BETTIN SHOP ???
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:30:24 PM »
IT SEEMS TO HAVE BEEN ACCEPTED THEN ???
YOU CAN USE IT IF YOU WISH !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
