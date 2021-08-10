headset

Offline



Posts: 1 964





Posts: 1 964 Re: WHERE AM I SON? . . . AM I IN THE BETTIN SHOP ??? « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:17:50 PM »



IF THE TRUTH BE KNOWN.... I'M NOT AT ALL SURE ABOUT YOUR LOCATION....





I DO LIKE THE BIRD.....YOU SHOULD MAKE IT INTO YOUR SIGNATURE.....



LIKE A FINGERPRINT....ITS NOT A TM POST WITH THE BIRD ON SHOW.... IF THE TRUTH BE KNOWN.... I'M NOT AT ALL SURE ABOUT YOUR LOCATION....I DO LIKE THE BIRD.....YOU SHOULD MAKE IT INTO YOUR SIGNATURE.....LIKE A FINGERPRINT....ITS NOT A TM POST WITH THE BIRD ON SHOW.... Logged