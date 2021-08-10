Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 12, 2021, 08:16:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WHERE AM I SON? . . . AM I IN THE BETTIN SHOP ???  (Read 60 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 112


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:20:34 PM »
                                         
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 112


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:21:44 PM »
          

  
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 964


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:17:50 PM »
monkey

IF THE TRUTH BE KNOWN.... I'M NOT AT ALL SURE ABOUT YOUR LOCATION....


I DO LIKE THE BIRD.....YOU SHOULD MAKE IT INTO YOUR SIGNATURE.....

LIKE A FINGERPRINT....ITS NOT A TM POST WITH THE BIRD ON SHOW....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 112


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:30:24 PM »
IT SEEMS TO HAVE BEEN ACCEPTED THEN ???    :pd:

YOU CAN USE IT IF YOU WISH !!!   jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 