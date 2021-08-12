Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 12, 2021
Women commentators in mens sport!
Ben G
12:36:25 PM
As I dont watch womens sport baring Olympics etc.

Is this reciprocated ?


Theres an antipodean lady currently providing insight on England v India and Im at a loss as why.
headset
03:01:35 PM
Some good women sports reporters/readers. I like laura woods both to look at and knows her sports. Nat Sawyer is not bad as well.

Not keen on the women ex-footie pundits kicking about. Some of the men are shite as well so it works both ways. If given a choice I would go with men only for football commentary /pundits

The English lass who normally does the cricket ebony I think the call her.. Is good I think to both to look at and listen to.
Like yourself, I'm not sure about the current female cricket pundit you mention.
Robbso
04:49:58 PM
Most of them talk shite, regardless of gender. Just another thing I cant be arsed getting upset about.
