August 12, 2021, 01:13:29 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Women commentators in mens sport!
Author
Topic: Women commentators in mens sport! (Read 16 times)
Ben G
Women commentators in mens sport!
Today
at 12:36:25 PM »
As I dont watch womens sport baring Olympics etc.
Is this reciprocated ?
Theres an antipodean lady currently providing insight on England v India and Im at a loss as why.
Tory Cunt
