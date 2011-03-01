Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 059





Posts: 5 059 The Fraud Continues. « on: Today at 12:06:27 PM » Now GCSE students have excelled themselves. Let's have permanent pandemics and record breaking attainment. Do we actually need school anymore? Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 323





Mountain KingPosts: 4 323 Re: The Fraud Continues. « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:30:40 PM » The RN discovered that I had zero GCSEs when they first picked me for advancement.



Forced to sit English, Maths and History while at sea wasnt my favourite deployment.

Logged Tory Cunt

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 059





Posts: 5 059 Re: The Fraud Continues. « Reply #6 on: Today at 02:07:06 PM » To measure attainment across a cohort it has to be standardized. Teacher asssessment is just the opposite. That is why you need externally set, marked,and standardized exams. Not course work ,as this is prey to teacher subjectivity. If I was an employer or university entrance officer I would not trust the results of the last two years. Im afraid this inept government gave in to the teaching unions. The only people to lose out are the students, who will always have the stigma of rigged results hanging over their heads.It must be incredibly galling to those really gifted students who will never get the recognition they deserved. Logged

SuperBok

Offline



Posts: 822







Posts: 822 Re: The Fraud Continues. « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:16:39 PM » no surprise the teacher marked pupils got brilliant grades is it really!



Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 486





Posts: 45 486 Re: The Fraud Continues. « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:36:03 PM » I think there was a global pandemic or something Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 483







Posts: 4 483 Re: The Fraud Continues. « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:40:53 PM » You seem very bitter against teachers Bill.



The kids all have lots of pieces of evidence to support their grades. Course work, mock exam results etc. The teacher assessment are subject to scrutiny and 3rd party ratification. Its probably a more reflective way to do things rather than exams which are essentially a memory test.



Yes, some kids bomb exams so this will have suited them better but kids have had it tough in covid so if they cop a break with teacher assessments then good luck to them. Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 486





Posts: 45 486 Re: The Fraud Continues. « Reply #10 on: Today at 04:08:38 PM » And no one will give a fuck what they got for their GCSEs in a few years time anyway (except bill)







I certainly cant remember any of mine Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 172





Posts: 15 172 Re: The Fraud Continues. « Reply #11 on: Today at 04:48:04 PM » Any chance Buxton might actually smile in real life. No one can be this miserable Logged