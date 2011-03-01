Bill Buxton

Re: The Fraud Continues. « Reply #6 on: Today at 02:07:06 PM » To measure attainment across a cohort it has to be standardized. Teacher asssessment is just the opposite. That is why you need externally set, marked,and standardized exams. Not course work ,as this is prey to teacher subjectivity. If I was an employer or university entrance officer I would not trust the results of the last two years. Im afraid this inept government gave in to the teaching unions. The only people to lose out are the students, who will always have the stigma of rigged results hanging over their heads.It must be incredibly galling to those really gifted students who will never get the recognition they deserved.