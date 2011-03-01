Welcome,
August 12, 2021, 04:56:21 PM
The Fraud Continues.
Author
Topic: The Fraud Continues. (Read 167 times)
Bill Buxton
The Fraud Continues.
«
on:
Today
at 12:06:27 PM »
Now GCSE students have excelled themselves. Let's have permanent pandemics and record breaking attainment. Do we actually need school anymore?
El Capitan
Re: The Fraud Continues.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:08:23 PM »
Dunno
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: The Fraud Continues.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:12:32 PM »
Da kidz dunn well
Bill Buxton
Re: The Fraud Continues.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:28:58 PM »
No the teachers did well in coveting their lazy arses
Ben G
Re: The Fraud Continues.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:30:40 PM »
The RN discovered that I had zero GCSEs when they first picked me for advancement.
Forced to sit English, Maths and History while at sea wasnt my favourite deployment.
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: The Fraud Continues.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:09:58 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 12:28:58 PM
No the teachers did well in coveting their lazy arses
Im sure you are correct. There is an alternative view on the news that the teacher assessments are a fairer and more accurate reflection of the students skills
Bill Buxton
Re: The Fraud Continues.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:07:06 PM »
To measure attainment across a cohort it has to be standardized. Teacher asssessment is just the opposite. That is why you need externally set, marked,and standardized exams. Not course work ,as this is prey to teacher subjectivity. If I was an employer or university entrance officer I would not trust the results of the last two years. Im afraid this inept government gave in to the teaching unions. The only people to lose out are the students, who will always have the stigma of rigged results hanging over their heads.It must be incredibly galling to those really gifted students who will never get the recognition they deserved.
SuperBok
Re: The Fraud Continues.
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:16:39 PM »
no surprise the teacher marked pupils got brilliant grades is it really!
El Capitan
Re: The Fraud Continues.
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:36:03 PM »
I think there was a global pandemic or something
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: The Fraud Continues.
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:40:53 PM »
You seem very bitter against teachers Bill.
The kids all have lots of pieces of evidence to support their grades. Course work, mock exam results etc. The teacher assessment are subject to scrutiny and 3rd party ratification. Its probably a more reflective way to do things rather than exams which are essentially a memory test.
Yes, some kids bomb exams so this will have suited them better but kids have had it tough in covid so if they cop a break with teacher assessments then good luck to them.
El Capitan
Re: The Fraud Continues.
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:08:38 PM »
And no one will give a fuck what they got for their GCSEs in a few years time anyway (except bill)
I certainly cant remember any of mine
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Re: The Fraud Continues.
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 04:48:04 PM »
Any chance Buxton might actually smile in real life. No one can be this miserable
