August 12, 2021, 01:13:23 PM
Author Topic: The Fraud Continues.  (Read 55 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: Today at 12:06:27 PM »
Now GCSE students have excelled themselves. Let's have permanent pandemics and record breaking attainment. Do we actually need school anymore?
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:08:23 PM »
Dunno
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:12:32 PM »
 :mido:

Da kidz dunn well  :bc:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:28:58 PM »
No the teachers did well in coveting their lazy arses
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:30:40 PM »
The RN discovered that I had zero GCSEs when they first picked me for advancement.

Forced to sit English, Maths and History while at sea wasnt my favourite deployment.
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:09:58 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 12:28:58 PM
No the teachers did well in coveting their lazy arses

Im sure you are correct. There is an alternative view on the news that the teacher assessments are a fairer and more accurate reflection of the students skills
