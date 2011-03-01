Welcome,
August 12, 2021
The Fraud Continues.
Author
Topic: The Fraud Continues. (Read 52 times)
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 057
The Fraud Continues.
«
on:
Today
at 12:06:27 PM »
Now GCSE students have excelled themselves. Let's have permanent pandemics and record breaking attainment. Do we actually need school anymore?
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 484
Re: The Fraud Continues.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:08:23 PM »
Dunno
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 925
Re: The Fraud Continues.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:12:32 PM »
Da kidz dunn well
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 057
Re: The Fraud Continues.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:28:58 PM »
No the teachers did well in coveting their lazy arses
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 323
Re: The Fraud Continues.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:30:40 PM »
The RN discovered that I had zero GCSEs when they first picked me for advancement.
Forced to sit English, Maths and History while at sea wasnt my favourite deployment.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 925
Re: The Fraud Continues.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:09:58 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 12:28:58 PM
No the teachers did well in coveting their lazy arses
Im sure you are correct. There is an alternative view on the news that the teacher assessments are a fairer and more accurate reflection of the students skills
