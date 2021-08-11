headset

Taliban & child brides « on: August 11, 2021, 02:32:23 PM »

as the Taliban start to take back control of the Afgan province.....

I'm not sure of the answer.....

Perhaps religion is the root cause of all evil after all...



The Taliban are barbaric something we must all agree on....







Block21

Re: Taliban & child brides « Reply #1 on: August 11, 2021, 11:12:16 PM » I bet you're saving your gyro to buy a first class ticket to kabul you fucking wrong un

headset

Re: Taliban & child brides « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:58:45 AM »



IT'S NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR THOSE IN IMMEDIATE DANGER .....



FROM THE ANIMALS LOOKING TO TAKE FULL CONTROL ONCE AGAIN....



THEY HAVE TWO CHOICES NOW HEAD TO THE REFUGEE CAMPS OR FACE SLAUGHTER IN THEIR OWN TOWNS...



ITS A SORRY STATE OF A COUNTRY WHATEVER ACTION NEEDS TO BE TAKEN TO STOP THE TALIBAN



IN THEIR TRACKS......



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9886491/Taliban-capture-Afghan-city-bringing-total-ten.html?ito=push-notification&ci=HmzMI1utxb&si=37293029&ai=9886491

MF(c) DOOM

Re: Taliban & child brides « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:21:16 PM » The afghan army must be really bad. Just been watching the Taliban sack towns wearing mismatched sandals, mc hammer pants and 20 kilos of fabric on their noggins. Hopefully they will get their come uppance if they get to Kabul.

Ollyboro



Re: Taliban & child brides « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:41:42 PM » Prince Andrew's volunteered to fly helicopters in Afghanistan. Wonder how the Taliban will pay him?

Robbso

Re: Taliban & child brides « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:53:44 AM » Im not clever enough to fully understand the rationale behind our troops and the Americans getting involved in a war they couldnt win in the first place. What I do understand is that thousands of our nations troops have been killed and maimed for fuck all if the Taliban emerge victorious. What a fucking waste and a tragedy for the loved ones left behind and the dead and injured.

Squarewheelbike

Re: Taliban & child brides « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:16:26 PM » Hardly surprising to see Trump already blaming Biden for the deal he struck!

headset

Re: Taliban & child brides « Reply #9 on: Today at 02:24:31 PM » I can't get into the political side of things... that's not my card game to play or even understand.



It is a brutal situation for all, more so the innocent women and children who can't fight back and just have to take whatever form of savagery comes their way. The blokes that fight back at least die with some dignity.



I don't want England flooded with refugees... nor do I wish the innocents to suffer at the hands of the Taliban the barbaric bastards who are out to take back control.