Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 13, 2021, 04:37:44 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Taliban & child brides
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Taliban & child brides (Read 393 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 971
Taliban & child brides
«
on:
August 11, 2021, 02:32:23 PM »
A disturbing read.....
as the Taliban start to take back control of the Afgan province.....
I'm not sure of the answer.....
Perhaps religion is the root cause of all evil after all...
The Taliban are barbaric something we must all agree on....
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9883367/Taliban-going-door-door-forcibly-marrying-girls-young-TWELVE.html?ito=push-notification&ci=J8Juwc-iYK&si=37293029&ai=9883367
Logged
Block21
Offline
Posts: 966
Re: Taliban & child brides
«
Reply #1 on:
August 11, 2021, 11:12:16 PM »
I bet you're saving your gyro to buy a first class ticket to kabul you fucking wrong un
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 492
Re: Taliban & child brides
«
Reply #2 on:
August 11, 2021, 11:18:54 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on August 11, 2021, 11:12:16 PM
I bet you're saving your gyro to buy a first class ticket to kabul you fucking wrong un
Disgusting comment young man. I hope Ken tells you off
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 971
Re: Taliban & child brides
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:58:56 AM »
Quote from: Block21 on August 11, 2021, 11:12:16 PM
I bet you're saving your gyro to buy a first class ticket to kabul you fucking wrong un
THAT'S NOT VERY NICE OF YOU YOUNG BLOCKY.... your banter was better as the rifle...
HAVE I STARTED TO CLIMB IN YOUR MIND...
Blocky before he became the 'rifle' .....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XkwLkzLoNU&ab_channel=retrooldcommercials
BLOCKY......
"RAWS HEAVY ARTILLERY"
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 971
Re: Taliban & child brides
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:58:45 AM »
ANOTHER PROVINCE TOPPLED BY THE TALIBAN.....
IT'S NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR THOSE IN IMMEDIATE DANGER .....
FROM THE ANIMALS LOOKING TO TAKE FULL CONTROL ONCE AGAIN....
THEY HAVE TWO CHOICES NOW HEAD TO THE REFUGEE CAMPS OR FACE SLAUGHTER IN THEIR OWN TOWNS...
ITS A SORRY STATE OF A COUNTRY WHATEVER ACTION NEEDS TO BE TAKEN TO STOP THE TALIBAN
IN THEIR TRACKS......
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9886491/Taliban-capture-Afghan-city-bringing-total-ten.html?ito=push-notification&ci=HmzMI1utxb&si=37293029&ai=9886491
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 487
Re: Taliban & child brides
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:21:16 PM »
The afghan army must be really bad. Just been watching the Taliban sack towns wearing mismatched sandals, mc hammer pants and 20 kilos of fabric on their noggins. Hopefully they will get their come uppance if they get to Kabul.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 329
Infant Herpes
Re: Taliban & child brides
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:41:42 PM »
Prince Andrew's volunteered to fly helicopters in Afghanistan. Wonder how the Taliban will pay him?
Logged
I know where you live
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 173
Re: Taliban & child brides
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:53:44 AM »
Im not clever enough to fully understand the rationale behind our troops and the Americans getting involved in a war they couldnt win in the first place. What I do understand is that thousands of our nations troops have been killed and maimed for fuck all if the Taliban emerge victorious. What a fucking waste and a tragedy for the loved ones left behind and the dead and injured.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 036
Re: Taliban & child brides
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:16:26 PM »
Hardly surprising to see Trump already blaming Biden for the deal he struck!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 971
Re: Taliban & child brides
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:24:31 PM »
I can't get into the political side of things... that's not my card game to play or even understand.
It is a brutal situation for all, more so the innocent women and children who can't fight back and just have to take whatever form of savagery comes their way. The blokes that fight back at least die with some dignity.
I don't want England flooded with refugees... nor do I wish the innocents to suffer at the hands of the Taliban the barbaric bastards who are out to take back control.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 971
Re: Taliban & child brides
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 02:58:39 PM »
BORIS HAS CALLED A COBRA MEETING ON THE ISSUE....
I THOUGHT THE EG COMMENTS SECTION CAN BE BRUTAL....
ONE OF THE COMMENTS IN THE DAILY MAIL SECTION.... DID GIVE ME A CHUCKLE...
Keep our troops here, and use them to keep out the boats arriving on our shores..
NOW THAT IS A NAUGHTY COMMENT!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9890349/Ben-Wallace-says-UK-troops-return-Afghanistan-blasts-Donald-Trumps-rotten-peace-deal.html?ito=push-notification&ci=7_aR0-VOWO&si=37293029&ai=9890349
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...