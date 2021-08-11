headset

Taliban & child brides « on: August 11, 2021, 02:32:23 PM »

as the Taliban start to take back control of the Afgan province.....

I'm not sure of the answer.....

Perhaps religion is the root cause of all evil after all...



The Taliban are barbaric something we must all agree on....







Re: Taliban & child brides « Reply #1 on: August 11, 2021, 11:12:16 PM » I bet you're saving your gyro to buy a first class ticket to kabul you fucking wrong un

Re: Taliban & child brides « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:58:45 AM »



IT'S NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR THOSE IN IMMEDIATE DANGER .....



FROM THE ANIMALS LOOKING TO TAKE FULL CONTROL ONCE AGAIN....



THEY HAVE TWO CHOICES NOW HEAD TO THE REFUGEE CAMPS OR FACE SLAUGHTER IN THEIR OWN TOWNS...



ITS A SORRY STATE OF A COUNTRY WHATEVER ACTION NEEDS TO BE TAKEN TO STOP THE TALIBAN



IN THEIR TRACKS......



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9886491/Taliban-capture-Afghan-city-bringing-total-ten.html?ito=push-notification&ci=HmzMI1utxb&si=37293029&ai=9886491

Re: Taliban & child brides « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:21:16 PM » The afghan army must be really bad. Just been watching the Taliban sack towns wearing mismatched sandals, mc hammer pants and 20 kilos of fabric on their noggins. Hopefully they will get their come uppance if they get to Kabul.

Re: Taliban & child brides « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:41:42 PM » Prince Andrew's volunteered to fly helicopters in Afghanistan. Wonder how the Taliban will pay him?