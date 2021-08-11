Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 13, 2021, 07:56:03 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Taliban & child brides  (Read 308 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 962


View Profile
« on: August 11, 2021, 02:32:23 PM »
A disturbing read.....
as the Taliban start to take back control of the Afgan province.....
I'm not sure of the answer.....
Perhaps religion is the root cause of all evil after all...

The Taliban are barbaric something we must all agree on....



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9883367/Taliban-going-door-door-forcibly-marrying-girls-young-TWELVE.html?ito=push-notification&ci=J8Juwc-iYK&si=37293029&ai=9883367
Logged
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 966


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: August 11, 2021, 11:12:16 PM »
I bet you're saving your gyro to buy a first class ticket to kabul you fucking wrong un
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 486


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: August 11, 2021, 11:18:54 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on August 11, 2021, 11:12:16 PM
I bet you're saving your gyro to buy a first class ticket to kabul you fucking wrong un


Disgusting comment young man. I hope Ken tells you off
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 962


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:58:56 AM »
Quote from: Block21 on August 11, 2021, 11:12:16 PM
I bet you're saving your gyro to buy a first class ticket to kabul you fucking wrong un

THAT'S NOT VERY NICE OF YOU YOUNG BLOCKY.... your banter was better as the rifle...


HAVE I STARTED TO CLIMB IN YOUR MIND...:ponce:


Blocky before he became the 'rifle' .....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XkwLkzLoNU&ab_channel=retrooldcommercials


BLOCKY......
"RAWS HEAVY ARTILLERY"
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 962


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:58:45 AM »
ANOTHER PROVINCE TOPPLED BY THE TALIBAN.....

IT'S NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR THOSE IN IMMEDIATE DANGER .....

FROM THE ANIMALS LOOKING TO TAKE FULL CONTROL ONCE AGAIN....

THEY HAVE TWO CHOICES NOW HEAD TO THE REFUGEE CAMPS OR FACE SLAUGHTER IN THEIR OWN TOWNS...

ITS A SORRY STATE OF A COUNTRY WHATEVER ACTION NEEDS TO BE TAKEN TO STOP THE TALIBAN

IN THEIR TRACKS......

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9886491/Taliban-capture-Afghan-city-bringing-total-ten.html?ito=push-notification&ci=HmzMI1utxb&si=37293029&ai=9886491
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 486



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:21:16 PM »
The afghan army must be really bad. Just been watching the Taliban sack towns wearing mismatched sandals, mc hammer pants and 20 kilos of fabric on their noggins. Hopefully they will get their come uppance if they get to Kabul.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 329

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:41:42 PM »
Prince Andrew's volunteered to fly helicopters in Afghanistan. Wonder how the Taliban will pay him?
Logged
I know where you live
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 173


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:53:44 AM »
Im not clever enough to fully understand the rationale behind our troops and the Americans getting involved in  a war they couldnt win in the first place. What I do understand is that thousands of our nations troops have been killed and maimed for fuck all if the Taliban emerge victorious. What a fucking waste and a tragedy for the loved ones left behind and the dead and injured.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 