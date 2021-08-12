headset

Offline



Posts: 1 962





Posts: 1 962 Taliban & child brides « on: Yesterday at 02:32:23 PM »

as the Taliban start to take back control of the Afgan province.....

I'm not sure of the answer.....

Perhaps religion is the root cause of all evil after all...



The Taliban are barbaric something we must all agree on....







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9883367/Taliban-going-door-door-forcibly-marrying-girls-young-TWELVE.html?ito=push-notification&ci=J8Juwc-iYK&si=37293029&ai=9883367 A disturbing read.....as the Taliban start to take back control of the Afgan province.....I'm not sure of the answer.....Perhaps religion is the root cause of all evil after all...The Taliban are barbaric something we must all agree on.... Logged

Block21

Offline



Posts: 966





Posts: 966 Re: Taliban & child brides « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:12:16 PM » I bet you're saving your gyro to buy a first class ticket to kabul you fucking wrong un Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 962





Posts: 1 962 Re: Taliban & child brides « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:58:56 AM » Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 11:12:16 PM I bet you're saving your gyro to buy a first class ticket to kabul you fucking wrong un



THAT'S NOT VERY NICE OF YOU YOUNG BLOCKY.... your banter was better as the rifle...





HAVE I STARTED TO CLIMB IN YOUR MIND...





Blocky before he became the 'rifle' .....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XkwLkzLoNU&ab_channel=retrooldcommercials





BLOCKY......

"RAWS HEAVY ARTILLERY"

THAT'S NOT VERY NICE OF YOU YOUNG BLOCKY.... your banter was better as the rifle...HAVE I STARTED TO CLIMB IN YOUR MIND...Blocky before he became the 'rifle' .....BLOCKY......"RAWS HEAVY ARTILLERY" Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 962





Posts: 1 962 Re: Taliban & child brides « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:58:45 AM »



IT'S NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR THOSE IN IMMEDIATE DANGER .....



FROM THE ANIMALS LOOKING TO TAKE FULL CONTROL ONCE AGAIN....



THEY HAVE TWO CHOICES NOW HEAD TO THE REFUGEE CAMPS OR FACE SLAUGHTER IN THEIR OWN TOWNS...



ITS A SORRY STATE OF A COUNTRY WHATEVER ACTION NEEDS TO BE TAKEN TO STOP THE TALIBAN



IN THEIR TRACKS......



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9886491/Taliban-capture-Afghan-city-bringing-total-ten.html?ito=push-notification&ci=HmzMI1utxb&si=37293029&ai=9886491

ANOTHER PROVINCE TOPPLED BY THE TALIBAN.....IT'S NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR THOSE IN IMMEDIATE DANGER .....FROM THE ANIMALS LOOKING TO TAKE FULL CONTROL ONCE AGAIN....THEY HAVE TWO CHOICES NOW HEAD TO THE REFUGEE CAMPS OR FACE SLAUGHTER IN THEIR OWN TOWNS...ITS A SORRY STATE OF A COUNTRY WHATEVER ACTION NEEDS TO BE TAKEN TO STOP THE TALIBANIN THEIR TRACKS...... Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 486







Posts: 4 486 Re: Taliban & child brides « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:21:16 PM » The afghan army must be really bad. Just been watching the Taliban sack towns wearing mismatched sandals, mc hammer pants and 20 kilos of fabric on their noggins. Hopefully they will get their come uppance if they get to Kabul. Logged