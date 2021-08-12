Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 12, 2021, 11:10:26 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Taliban & child brides
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Taliban & child brides (Read 270 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 962
Taliban & child brides
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:32:23 PM »
A disturbing read.....
as the Taliban start to take back control of the Afgan province.....
I'm not sure of the answer.....
Perhaps religion is the root cause of all evil after all...
The Taliban are barbaric something we must all agree on....
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9883367/Taliban-going-door-door-forcibly-marrying-girls-young-TWELVE.html?ito=push-notification&ci=J8Juwc-iYK&si=37293029&ai=9883367
Logged
Block21
Offline
Posts: 966
Re: Taliban & child brides
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:12:16 PM »
I bet you're saving your gyro to buy a first class ticket to kabul you fucking wrong un
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 486
Re: Taliban & child brides
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:18:54 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on
Yesterday
at 11:12:16 PM
I bet you're saving your gyro to buy a first class ticket to kabul you fucking wrong un
Disgusting comment young man. I hope Ken tells you off
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 962
Re: Taliban & child brides
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:58:56 AM »
Quote from: Block21 on
Yesterday
at 11:12:16 PM
I bet you're saving your gyro to buy a first class ticket to kabul you fucking wrong un
THAT'S NOT VERY NICE OF YOU YOUNG BLOCKY.... your banter was better as the rifle...
HAVE I STARTED TO CLIMB IN YOUR MIND...
Blocky before he became the 'rifle' .....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XkwLkzLoNU&ab_channel=retrooldcommercials
BLOCKY......
"RAWS HEAVY ARTILLERY"
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 962
Re: Taliban & child brides
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:58:45 AM »
ANOTHER PROVINCE TOPPLED BY THE TALIBAN.....
IT'S NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR THOSE IN IMMEDIATE DANGER .....
FROM THE ANIMALS LOOKING TO TAKE FULL CONTROL ONCE AGAIN....
THEY HAVE TWO CHOICES NOW HEAD TO THE REFUGEE CAMPS OR FACE SLAUGHTER IN THEIR OWN TOWNS...
ITS A SORRY STATE OF A COUNTRY WHATEVER ACTION NEEDS TO BE TAKEN TO STOP THE TALIBAN
IN THEIR TRACKS......
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9886491/Taliban-capture-Afghan-city-bringing-total-ten.html?ito=push-notification&ci=HmzMI1utxb&si=37293029&ai=9886491
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 486
Re: Taliban & child brides
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:21:16 PM »
The afghan army must be really bad. Just been watching the Taliban sack towns wearing mismatched sandals, mc hammer pants and 20 kilos of fabric on their noggins. Hopefully they will get their come uppance if they get to Kabul.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 328
Infant Herpes
Re: Taliban & child brides
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:41:42 PM »
Prince Andrew's volunteered to fly helicopters in Afghanistan. Wonder how the Taliban will pay him?
Logged
I know where you live
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...