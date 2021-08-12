Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 12, 2021, 12:27:11 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Taliban & child brides  (Read 107 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 958


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 02:32:23 PM »
A disturbing read.....
as the Taliban start to take back control of the Afgan province.....
I'm not sure of the answer.....
Perhaps religion is the root cause of all evil after all...

The Taliban are barbaric something we must all agree on....



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9883367/Taliban-going-door-door-forcibly-marrying-girls-young-TWELVE.html?ito=push-notification&ci=J8Juwc-iYK&si=37293029&ai=9883367
Logged
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 966


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:12:16 PM »
I bet you're saving your gyro to buy a first class ticket to kabul you fucking wrong un
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 483


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:18:54 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Yesterday at 11:12:16 PM
I bet you're saving your gyro to buy a first class ticket to kabul you fucking wrong un


Disgusting comment young man. I hope Ken tells you off
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 