August 12, 2021, 12:27:04 AM
Taliban & child brides
Author
Topic: Taliban & child brides (Read 106 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 958
Taliban & child brides
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:32:23 PM »
A disturbing read.....
as the Taliban start to take back control of the Afgan province.....
I'm not sure of the answer.....
Perhaps religion is the root cause of all evil after all...
The Taliban are barbaric something we must all agree on....
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9883367/Taliban-going-door-door-forcibly-marrying-girls-young-TWELVE.html?ito=push-notification&ci=J8Juwc-iYK&si=37293029&ai=9883367
Logged
Block21
Offline
Posts: 966
Re: Taliban & child brides
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:12:16 PM »
I bet you're saving your gyro to buy a first class ticket to kabul you fucking wrong un
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 483
Re: Taliban & child brides
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:18:54 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on
Yesterday
at 11:12:16 PM
I bet you're saving your gyro to buy a first class ticket to kabul you fucking wrong un
Disgusting comment young man. I hope Ken tells you off
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Loading...