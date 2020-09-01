Welcome,
August 12, 2021, 12:26:52 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Blackpool v Boro
Author
Topic: Blackpool v Boro (Read 195 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 321
Blackpool v Boro
«
on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 12:56:52 PM
We are playing in the South West apparently .
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/warnock-use-middlesbrough-youngsters-fringe-21278134
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 321
Re: Blackpool v Boro
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:24:21 PM
3-0 down and absolutely nothing in an attacking sense.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 252
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Blackpool v Boro
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:33:17 PM
It sounds like we're getting the leathering we somehow managed to avoid on sunday. Thankfully mighty Blackpool
only
made eight changes from their last outing.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 394
Crabamity
Re: Blackpool v Boro
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 09:50:54 PM
Did we have a strong side out?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 321
Re: Blackpool v Boro
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:17:40 PM
A 36 year old currently in remission for cancer was our best player.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 328
Infant Herpes
Re: Blackpool v Boro
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:33:11 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 10:17:40 PM
A 36 year old currently in remission for cancer was our best player.
Are you suggesting our scouts should be scouring hospices?
Logged
I know where you live
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 321
Re: Blackpool v Boro
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:34:06 PM
Could be why that new guy from Norwich has been brought in.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Loading...