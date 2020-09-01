Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 12, 2021, 12:26:46 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Blackpool v Boro  (Read 194 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 321


View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 12:56:52 PM »
We are playing in the South West apparently.

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/warnock-use-middlesbrough-youngsters-fringe-21278134
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 321


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:24:21 PM »
3-0 down and absolutely nothing in an attacking sense.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 252

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:33:17 PM »
It sounds like we're getting the leathering we somehow managed to avoid on sunday. Thankfully mighty Blackpool only made eight changes from their last outing.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 394

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:50:54 PM »
Did we have a strong side out?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 321


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:17:40 PM »
A 36 year old currently in remission for cancer was our best player.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 328

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:33:11 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:17:40 PM
A 36 year old currently in remission for cancer was our best player.

Are you suggesting our scouts should be scouring hospices?
Logged
I know where you live
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 321


View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:34:06 PM »
Could be why that new guy from Norwich has been brought in.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 