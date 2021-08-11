Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 11, 2021, 04:03:27 AM
Transfer News
Redarmy40
« on: Yesterday at 10:33:45 PM »
Daniel Sturidge signed
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:56:10 AM »
STRANGE ONE IF TRUE....


DECENT FINISHER....JUST INJURY PRONE....

I CAN'T SEE IT MYSELF.....
