August 17, 2021, 08:29:07 AM
Jeronimo the alpaca
Author
Topic: Jeronimo the alpaca (Read 275 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 927
Jeronimo the alpaca
August 10, 2021, 03:56:23 PM »
Hes got TB
Got to go, lad
El Capitan
Posts: 45 511
Re: Jeronimo the alpaca
August 10, 2021, 04:00:46 PM »
Why isnt this story being widely reported in the MSM?? Conveniently hidden away halfway down the bbc news page.
This cover up absolutely stinks.
headset
Posts: 2 038
Re: Jeronimo the alpaca
August 10, 2021, 04:34:58 PM »
I read about it yesterday in the current bun ITK....
He's only gone and now surrounded himself with a crew...
He's not going without a fight.......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 927
Re: Jeronimo the alpaca
August 10, 2021, 11:11:14 PM »
Quote from: headset on August 10, 2021, 04:34:58 PM
I read about it yesterday in the current bun ITK....
He's only gone and now surrounded himself with a crew...
He's not going without a fight.......
Im going to bolt him tonight. Save the cows is what I say
headset
Posts: 2 038
Re: Jeronimo the alpaca
August 11, 2021, 03:40:41 AM »
YEP IF SHE CANT SEE THE SENSE IN IT ALL - SHE'S NOT MUCH OF AN ANIMAL LOVER ....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 927
Re: Jeronimo the alpaca
August 11, 2021, 10:01:57 AM »
TBH, seriously, who the hell wants an animal that a)has TB and b) is famous for spitting?
headset
Posts: 2 038
Re: Jeronimo the alpaca
August 11, 2021, 12:10:31 PM »
Correct, I get the whole she must love animals thing....we all love our own pets
apart from what you highlight
it's ludicrous to ignore a vet's advice...it's like ignoring your own doctor.
you just don't do it.
some people i suppose are just nuts or not right in the head
headset
Posts: 2 038
Re: Jeronimo the alpaca
Today
at 08:10:16 AM »
IT IS NOW NIP & TUCK ON HIS SURVIVAL!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15886376/alpaca-geronimo-executed-court-win/
