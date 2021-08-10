Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Jeronimo the alpaca  (Read 275 times)
« on: August 10, 2021, 03:56:23 PM »
Hes got TB

Got to go, lad
« Reply #1 on: August 10, 2021, 04:00:46 PM »
Why isnt this story being widely reported in the MSM?? Conveniently hidden away halfway down the bbc news page.


This cover up absolutely stinks.



 
« Reply #2 on: August 10, 2021, 04:34:58 PM »
I read about it yesterday in the current bun ITK....:mido:

He's only gone and now surrounded himself with a crew...

He's not going without a fight.......
« Reply #3 on: August 10, 2021, 11:11:14 PM »
Quote from: headset on August 10, 2021, 04:34:58 PM
I read about it yesterday in the current bun ITK....:mido:

He's only gone and now surrounded himself with a crew...

He's not going without a fight.......

Im going to bolt him tonight. Save the cows is what I say
« Reply #4 on: August 11, 2021, 03:40:41 AM »
YEP IF SHE CANT SEE THE SENSE IN IT ALL   -  SHE'S NOT MUCH OF AN ANIMAL LOVER ....
« Reply #5 on: August 11, 2021, 10:01:57 AM »
TBH, seriously, who the hell wants an animal that a)has TB and b) is famous for spitting? 
« Reply #6 on: August 11, 2021, 12:10:31 PM »
Correct, I get the whole she must love animals thing....we all love our own pets


apart from what you highlight




 
it's ludicrous to ignore a vet's advice...it's like ignoring your own doctor.

you just don't do it.

some people i suppose are just nuts or not right in the head
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:10:16 AM »
IT IS NOW NIP & TUCK ON HIS SURVIVAL!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15886376/alpaca-geronimo-executed-court-win/
