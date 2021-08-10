Re: Jeronimo the alpaca « Reply #3 on: August 10, 2021, 11:11:14 PM » Quote from: headset on August 10, 2021, 04:34:58 PM



He's only gone and now surrounded himself with a crew...



He's not going without a fight.......

I read about it yesterday in the current bun ITK....He's only gone and now surrounded himself with a crew...He's not going without a fight.......

Im going to bolt him tonight. Save the cows is what I say Im going to bolt him tonight. Save the cows is what I say