headset

Offline



Posts: 1 956





Posts: 1 956

Re: Jeronimo the alpaca « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:10:31 PM » Correct, I get the whole she must love animals thing....we all love our own pets





apart from what you highlight











it's ludicrous to ignore a vet's advice...it's like ignoring your own doctor.



you just don't do it.



some people i suppose are just nuts or not right in the head