Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 11, 2021, 01:26:50 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Jeronimo the alpaca  (Read 91 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 922



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:56:23 PM »
Hes got TB

Got to go, lad
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 482


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:00:46 PM »
Why isnt this story being widely reported in the MSM?? Conveniently hidden away halfway down the bbc news page.


This cover up absolutely stinks.



 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 943


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:34:58 PM »
I read about it yesterday in the current bun ITK....:mido:

He's only gone and now surrounded himself with a crew...

He's not going without a fight.......
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 922



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:11:14 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 04:34:58 PM
I read about it yesterday in the current bun ITK....:mido:

He's only gone and now surrounded himself with a crew...

He's not going without a fight.......

Im going to bolt him tonight. Save the cows is what I say
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 