August 11, 2021, 01:26:50 AM
News:
Jeronimo the alpaca
Author
Topic: Jeronimo the alpaca (Read 91 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 922
Jeronimo the alpaca
Yesterday
at 03:56:23 PM »
Hes got TB
Got to go, lad
El Capitan
Posts: 45 482
Re: Jeronimo the alpaca
Yesterday
at 04:00:46 PM »
Why isnt this story being widely reported in the MSM?? Conveniently hidden away halfway down the bbc news page.
This cover up absolutely stinks.
headset
Posts: 1 943
Re: Jeronimo the alpaca
Yesterday
at 04:34:58 PM »
I read about it yesterday in the current bun ITK....
He's only gone and now surrounded himself with a crew...
He's not going without a fight.......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 922
Re: Jeronimo the alpaca
Yesterday
at 11:11:14 PM »
I read about it yesterday in the current bun ITK....
He's only gone and now surrounded himself with a crew...
He's not going without a fight.......
Im going to bolt him tonight. Save the cows is what I say
