Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 108





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 108JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT FREEVIEW OUTAGE !!! « on: Yesterday at 02:29:43 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 953





Posts: 1 953 Re: FREEVIEW OUTAGE !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:39:12 PM » ACCORDING TO THE EG....FIRE AT THE BASE OF THE BILSDALE MAST WAS THE CAUSE...



ARE U BACK ON NOW? Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 108





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 108JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: FREEVIEW OUTAGE !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:20:12 PM » CAN YER WAIT THERE, I'LL JUST GO AND CHECK !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 108





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 108JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: FREEVIEW OUTAGE !!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:21:19 PM » STILL OFFRED !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 108





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 108JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: FREEVIEW OUTAGE !!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:24:22 PM »



COB FOR THE BREAKING NEWS !!! JUST BEEN REPORTED ON ROARCOB FOR THE BREAKING NEWS !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 108





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 108JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: FREEVIEW OUTAGE !!! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:59:33 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 953





Posts: 1 953 Re: FREEVIEW OUTAGE !!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:45:50 AM »



NICE PIC BY-THE-WAY.... OUR ROVING REPORTER TM - WAS OFF MARK WITH THIS ONE.....NICE PIC BY-THE-WAY.... Logged