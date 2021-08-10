Welcome,
August 11, 2021, 10:40:07 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FREEVIEW OUTAGE !!!
Topic: FREEVIEW OUTAGE !!! (Read 218 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 108
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
FREEVIEW OUTAGE !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:29:43 PM
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 953
Re: FREEVIEW OUTAGE !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:39:12 PM
ACCORDING TO THE EG....FIRE AT THE BASE OF THE BILSDALE MAST WAS THE CAUSE...
ARE U BACK ON NOW?
ARE U BACK ON NOW?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 108
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: FREEVIEW OUTAGE !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:20:12 PM
CAN YER WAIT THERE, I'LL JUST GO AND CHECK !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 108
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: FREEVIEW OUTAGE !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:21:19 PM
STILL OFFRED !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 108
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: FREEVIEW OUTAGE !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:24:22 PM
JUST BEEN REPORTED ON ROAR
COB FOR THE BREAKING NEWS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 108
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: FREEVIEW OUTAGE !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:59:33 PM
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 953
Re: FREEVIEW OUTAGE !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:45:50 AM
OUR ROVING REPORTER TM - WAS OFF MARK WITH THIS ONE.....
NICE PIC BY-THE-WAY....
NICE PIC BY-THE-WAY....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 108
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: FREEVIEW OUTAGE !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:59:47 AM
Artist Formally Known as 'Prince'
10th August 08:12 pm
I do hope the issue is resolved before the good ladies of Babestation reach the hour when they can de-robe tonight. I'm housebound with gout and my TV is my lifeline to the outside world.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
