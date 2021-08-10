Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: FREEVIEW OUTAGE !!!  (Read 140 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Today at 02:29:43 PM »
    :meltdown:
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:39:12 PM »
ACCORDING TO THE EG....FIRE AT THE BASE OF THE BILSDALE MAST WAS THE CAUSE...

ARE U BACK ON NOW?
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:20:12 PM »
CAN YER WAIT THERE, I'LL JUST GO AND CHECK !!!
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:21:19 PM »
STILL OFFRED !!!     lost
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:24:22 PM »
JUST BEEN REPORTED ON ROAR   

COB FOR THE BREAKING NEWS !!!    jc
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:59:33 PM »
