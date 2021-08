What an absolute warrior to get over the gut-wrenching hurt of leaving Barca to somehow, just two days later, sign with another club for fifty million quid a week. Respect.

YES, I FELT HIS PAIN TOO AS THE WATERWORKS CAME OUT ON CAMERA.....

HE MIGHT WELL BE LOOKING FOR A MOVE INTO THE MOVIE WORLD OR WWE....

SUCH WAS HIS ACTING....HE EVEN HAD THE FOOTBALL WORLD AND EX-PLAYERS CONVINCED...

THE DAFT TWATS THEY ARE....



HE WOULD HAVE GOT MY RESPECT HAD HE JUST SAID.....

I'M GUTTED TO BE LEAVING BUT YOU CANT TURN THAT KIND OF MONEY DOWN FOR NO FUCKER.....



