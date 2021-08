headset

Offline



Posts: 1 941





Posts: 1 941

Re: Virginia Giuffres lawyer files sexual assault case against Prince Andrew « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:29:41 PM » DESPITE SAY SHE WAS PIMPED OUT, WHICH I DON'T DISPUTE.....



SHE IS NOT REALLY NAMING NAMES IS SHE......



WELL APART FROM THE ONES WITH 'MONEY'.......



SHE WILL EVENTUALLY GET A PAY-OFF...OR BUMPED OFF....



YOU ARE PUSHING YOUR LUCK TAKING ON ROYALTY & THEN PUSHING THEM TWO FAR....



THE NONCE CUNT HE IS - THAT'S FOR SURE!!