Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 10, 2021, 11:33:23 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Virginia Giuffres lawyer files sexual assault case against Prince Andrew  (Read 26 times)
Pigeon droppings
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 241


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:01:04 AM »
Interesting to see how this develops.  The yanks want him over there.....we want Sacoolas over here.

Neither will happen!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 