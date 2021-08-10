Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 10, 2021, 11:33:16 AM
Author Topic: THE REAL FIGHTING LEGENDS!!  (Read 79 times)
« on: Today at 07:52:03 AM »
NOW I KNOW 'SOME' OF THE LEFTY BASTARDS OVER THE ROAD.....

LIKE TO PUT THE BOOT INTO OUR TROOPS OR ARMED FORCES IN GENERAL...

NOW WE ARE LUCKY TO HAVE THESE FIGHTING FORCES 'THE SAS' IN OUR RANKS...

A REAL-LIFE HERO WHO JUMPED INTO ACTION WHEN NEEDED.....

TERRORISM IS NOT A MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEM .....IT'S FUCKING TERRORISM....FULL STOP.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15823889/sas-hero-kenya-siege-reveals-identity/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:35:30 AM »
Our armed forces are the best in the world. Absolute fact.

There just aren't enough if them.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:08:01 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:35:30 AM
Our armed forces are the best in the world. Absolute fact.

There just aren't enough if them.

Its absolute bollocks that. Our soldiers are very good, our elite soldiers are brilliant. So are the elite soldiers from russia, France, USA, israel etc. We have a habit of thinking and saying "we are the best in the world". We might be, but i expect we are equalled by many. I'm sure its not an absolute fact our soldiers are the best  i know in international plane hijackings its been the French elite who get the first call
