Our armed forces are the best in the world. Absolute fact.
There just aren't enough if them.
Its absolute bollocks that. Our soldiers are very good, our elite soldiers are brilliant. So are the elite soldiers from russia, France, USA, israel etc. We have a habit of thinking and saying "we are the best in the world". We might be, but i expect we are equalled by many. I'm sure its not an absolute fact our soldiers are the best i know in international plane hijackings its been the French elite who get the first call